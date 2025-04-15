Castleford Tigers bring in French international forwards on loan deals
Hugo Salabio has arrived from Hull FC on a season-long loan deal with a two-week recall option.
The 24-year-old made his Super League debut for Catalans Dragons in 2022 before joining Hull FC in December.
He has made four senior appearances so far for the Black & Whites who are happy for him to get some game time at Cas in the rest of the 2025 season.
The Tigers have further bolstered their pack with the loan signing of Catalans Dragons prop Jordan Dezaria.
Another French international, he has joined Cas ahead of Thursday's derby at Wakefield Trinity on an initial one-month deal.
Dezaria brings with him experience, having made 75 appearances in two spells with Catalans.
The 28-year-old has had limited opportunities to impress this year as he has only featured three times, but did play against the Tigers recently at the Jungle.
