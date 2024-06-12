Castleford Tigers bring in prop forward Matty English on loan from Huddersfield Giants
The Tigers confirmed today that English has joined the club on an initial two-week loan, rolling week to week thereafter.
He will give Cas key cover with a number of their forwards currently sidelined or working their way back to full match sharpness.
The 26-year-old has only ever played fror Huddersfield and has featured 10 times for the Giants this season, four off the bench.
English has represented the England Knights side twice, once in 2019 and most recently in 2022.
"Matty is a welcomed addition to strengthen our pack,” said Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson.
"His whole game is based on hard work and competitiveness and that is exactly what we want to complement our squad."
English will go straight into the squad for Friday’s game against Wigan Warriors.
Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "Matthew hasn’t played for around four weeks and is naturally keen for game time at the highest level as the reserve competition simply doesn’t provide what’s needed for a player of his quality.
"The opportunity for a couple of weeks at Castleford cropped up and given we’re currently relatively healthy in the prop area, this seems to be a win for all parties in the short term.
"Matthew will debut for them at the weekend which will be his first-ever club game outside of the Claret and Gold shirt so it will be a great experience for him and one which I know he’ll relish alongside some of his former playing colleagues here.
"All parties will assess the situation after the initial 14-day loan period is up and the break for the international week is upon us."
