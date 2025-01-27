Castleford Tigers have things to work on after 'smack on the nose' in warm-up game with Wakefield Trinity
Trinity ran out 32-8 winners of the pre-season game and McGuire is looking for a significant improvement when the Tigers now play their next warm-up match against Hull FC in Joe Westerman’s testimonial this Saturday.
"I don’t think we were quite at it, which is disappointing as I expected a little bit more from us,” said head coach McGuire.
"It was our first hit-out really so it’s hard to be too critical, but I felt we didn’t do ourselves justice.
"I know it’s a friendly and there was not a lot riding on the outcome, but there were some things we wanted to get out of the game that we didn’t quite get.
"It’s good for us I think. We’ve had a smack on the nose and that tells me tere’s plenty of hard work and plenty of things we need to tidy up before it gets real.”
Trinity started the better and were ahead from the fourth minute when Lachlan Walmsley acrobatically finished in the corner.
A second try followed from Cam Scott with Max Jowitt’s first conversion making it 10-0.
Cas hit back as Tex Hoy sent Innes Senior over with a lovely cut out pass and it stayed 10-4 until just before half-time when the hosts struck twice in quick succession through Josh Rourke and Seth Nikotemo to take the lead out to 16 points.
The second half saw Josh Simm cut the arrears, but Trinity finished the stronger with Ky Rodwell and Caleb Hamlin-Uele going over in the last 10 minutes.
Luke Gale came on for one last final appearance as a substitute to play the last 15 minutes in a Wakefield shirt.