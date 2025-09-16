Castleford Tigers intend to 'compete really hard' in 2026 says Chris Chester

Jordan Lane has been backed to be a big hit at Castleford Tigers by director of rugby Chris Chester. Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

After several disappointing seasons when they have flirted with finishing bottom of Super League Castleford Tigers are not going to be content with making the numbers up next year according to director of rugby Chris Chester.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After confirming the latest recruit to the Tigers cause in back rower Jordan Lane – signed on a four-year deal from Hull – Chester reiterated the club’s determination to get up among the top half teams in the next few years.

He sees Lane as a key signing in what has become a problem position for Cas with only Alex Mellor showing any consistency in the back row since the Daryl Powell days when they had some outstanding players there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Hull FC were very, very keen on keeping him. He’s a really, really good rugby league player and he can play both edge and middle,” said Chester.

"Jordan is a player I have admired for a long time. He’s a high energy player who leads with his actions on the field and is also a very good leader off it.

"This is something we have maybe lacked over the last few years and I’m expecting Jordan to really help drive the standards for this club over the next four years.

"I think it’s another significant signing for us. You can see with the quality that we’re bringing in that our intentions next year aren’t to make any numbers up. We’re here to compete really hard and be in and around that six next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the reason for giving 27-year-old Lane a four-year contract, Chester explained: “We’ve made it attractive for Jordan. I think the four years has given Jordan that stability.

"It’s very difficult to pick up a top quality English player at the moment. The stock for a top quality English player is very high for both back rowers and especially front rowers.”

Lane will replace Jeremiah Simbiken who has played his last game for Castleford after picking up a broken arm.

While he has shown promise at times suspensions and a previous injury have not helped Simibiken this year and the Tigers have not held talks over a new contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he’s wanting to get home and just give that arm some time to heal,” added Chester. “He’s been a real good player for us this year but unfortunately through suspensions and injuries, he’s not been able to fulfil that potential. We thank him for his services in what’s been a very difficult year.”

Castleford expect to have more signings to announce in the next few weeks and have been linked with hooker Liam Hood and forward Renouf Atoni who are leaving Wakefield Trinity at the end of the current season.

More players are set to leave the Tigers as well with outside back Josh Simm confirmed to be going and speculation about the future of Australian full-back Tex Hoy.

Hull are also keen on centre Sam Wood, but he has a year left on his contract at Cas and Chester said: “I’ve not received any interest for Sam Wood but I’ve seen the reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As it stands at this moment in time, Sam Wood is a Castleford Tigers player that has 12 months on his contract

“Like everything, if a player was to come to myself or Ryan (Carr) and say they’ve got the chance of a two or three-year deal at another club, then we would have to look at that and weigh everything up. We have to make the right decision for the club whatever that is.”