​Two of Castleford Tigers’ biggest hits of 2024 will be extending their seasons after being selected for Papua New Guinea.

​Hooker ​Liam Horne and strong running forward Sylvester Namo have quickly become fan favourites at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle since arriving in England and have been rewarded for their form in the 2024 Super League season with inclusion in their national team.

Hooker ​Liam Horne and strong running forward Sylvester Namo have quickly become fan favourites at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle since arriving in England and have been rewarded for their form in the 2024 Super League season with inclusion in their national team.

They are among 21 players named in the PNG Prime Minister’s XIII which is taking on the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII at the Santos National Football Stadium, in Port Moresby, next Sunday.

The match against a strong Australian side is seen as opportunity for the PNG players to test themselves against some of the best players in the NRL and a chance to impress in the first squad put together by their new head coach Jason Demetriou.

Liam Horne in action for Castleford Tigers in 2024. Picture: John Victor

Castleford are expected to add more talent from overseas into their squad for 2025, but are keeping cards close to their chest before making official announcements about signings.

On social media the club have told fans to watch out for “some exciting news in the next few weeks” with the next additions set to be made public to follow the already announced Zac Cini who will be arriving from Paramatta Eels on a two-year deal to boost the Tigers’ back division.

The lack of any follow-up big signings and hold up in announcements is frustrating supporters, especially with neighbours Wakefield Trinity making some bold signings even though they have not been officially given the green light to be back in Super League.

Corey Hall, who was on a long loan at Cas in 2024, has chosen to go to Trinity while two of the Tigers’ former stars, Jake Trueman and Mike McMeeken, have also been unveiled as Wakefield players for next year.

Cas are looking for at least half-a-dozen additions, but it is not helping them that the announcement on which teams have made the cut for Super League in 2025 is still a few weeks away.

They have made several signings during the year, however, with wingers Innes Senior and twin brother Louis turning their loan moves into permanent deals.

A number of young players, including winger Jason Qareqare, full-back Fletcher Rooney and forwards Sam Hall and George Hill, have committed their immediate future to the club along with two of the best performers in 2024, Alex Mellor and Cain Robb, who have signed two-year extensions to their contracts.