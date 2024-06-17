Castleford Tigers players challenged to back up their big Wigan effort against Hull KR

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard has challenged his players to back up the desire and effort they showed in a narrow defeat to Wigan Warriors when they take to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle pitch again on Thursday night.

The Tigers were only edged out 10-8 by the world champions as they produced a much improved performance from their previous game, but now need to make that a consistent level according to the head coach, who is looking for another committed display against Hull KR.

Lingard said: "We’ve been here before where it looks like we’ve taken a step forward. But we can’t have a step back again – we’ve got to have the minimum expectations that this is the effort we’ve got, this is the desperation we’ve got to save tries and work for our mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s the stuff we can control and we need to get better at week on week.

Cain Robb gets Castleford Tigers moving in their narrow defeat against Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"The challenge now is to back that effort, that desire and the desperation up on Thursday.

"We’ve got to be more consistent in the games we’ve got coming up.”

Lingard was frustrated to lose to Wigan for the fourth time this season, but pleased with aspects of his side’s display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “One thing we talked about when we held our mid-season review was trying to be a team that won’t go away.

“Too many times this season we’ve been too easy to get on top of. When it's got into a set-for-set arm wrestle, we've always been the one that’s cracked first.

"We’ve said that for this second part of the season we’ve got to try and be that team that just doesn’t go away, whether it’s minute one or minute 80 we’ve got to be desperate to save tries by any means necessary.

"It might be that you’re a middle defender or a centre that’s got to scramble it might be a winger that’s tracked to the other side of the field – you just do what’s necessary to get back to your shape as soon as you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In that respect, I'm really pleased and proud of the boys for their efforts – but we can’t help but think it’s an opportunity missed to get two points on the board.

“The players expressed their disappointment and frustration at not getting over the line, but we talked about minimum standards and the stuff that we can control which is the bare minimum of effort, commitment, desire and intensity.

“That’s not a skillset, that’s a you thing and you can decide yourself if you are going to be intense, if you are going to be aggressive or enthusiastic. It’s all down to you as an individual.

"We’ve sort of put responsibilities on people. I told Liam Horne before the game I wanted him to lead the line speed and asked who was going to go with him – and I thought our yardage ‘d’ was really good, we were aggressive and tried to get under their skill a little bit. Just put them under a bit of pressure because previously we’ve been a bit too passage coming out of yardage ‘d’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a lot of good words said but we need to make sure we put them in action because unless you do something about the words it’s pointless.”

Lingard praised full-back Tex Hoy and forwards Sylvester Namo and Matty English for their performances.

He added: "Tex is a threat out of the back and he gives us a bit of a different attacking dimension.

"He finished his try really well and used Jacob Miller on his inside as a great foil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Sylvester, he’s still getting the minutes in his legs and he still needs to be more impactful for longer so we need to make sure that his minutes increase and he will only do that by playing.

“When he first started playing his game minutes were quite low but he’s getting better and better as the season goes on.

"We have to keep riding him at times, his body language when he’s getting towards the end of his spell needs to be a bit better.

"The last two or three games he has been quite impactful with his carries and I am hopeful he is going to get better as the season progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matty English did what he always does, he says himself he bases his game on effort and enthusiasm and doing the one per cent stuff that his teammates like.