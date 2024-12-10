​Castleford Tigers have revealed their squad numbers for the 2025 season – with latest signing Jeremiah Simbiken handed the number 11 shirt.

​Back rower Simbiken took the tally of Papua New Guinea players at the Jungle to four when he was confirmed to have signed for the club last week.

The 24-year-old PNG international played for the Brisbane North Devils in 2024, making 23 appearances and scoring 10 tries. He previously played for the Redcliffe Dolphins and joins his PNG team-mates Sylvester Namo, Liam Horne and Judah Rimbu at Castleford.

Director of rugby Danny Wilson believes Simbiken is an exciting prospect.

New Castleford Tigers signing Jeremiah Simbiken celebrates North Devils' win against Newtown Jets in the 2024 NRL State Championship Grand Final at Accor Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

He said: “We have been tracking Jeremiah for a while. Danny McGuire wanted to bring in an exciting second-rower, he is a fan of his game and so we like what he brings to our side – tries and tackles.

"His tackle percentage rate was mid 90 per cent last season and that gets Brett Delaney excited too!

"He has great experience, it helps that he knows some of our lads already, so we look forward to getting him into camp, getting him up to speed with the new coaching approach we have in place and getting the best out of him in a Cas shirt."

He will wear the number 11 shirt previously given to Elie El-Zakhem, who has left the club.

Two of Castleford’s other off season signings have also been handed one to 13 shirt numbers – Zac Cini (3), Daejarn Asi (6) – while Judah Rimbu will wear number 14.

Tex Hoy, who joined part way into last season, will be the new number one while head coach Danny McGuire has moved Rowan Milnes to seven and Liam Horne to nine in recognition of their efforts last season.

Young winger Jason Qareqare, meanwhile, has been promoted to the number two shirt, with Innes Senior handed the five.

Full 2025 squad numbers are: 1 Tex Hoy, 2 Jason Qareqare, 3 Zac Cini, 4 Sam Wood, 5 Innes Senior, 6 Daejarn Asi, 7 Rowan Milnes, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Liam Horne, 10 George Lawler, 11 Jeremiah Simbiken, 12 Alex Mellor, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Judah Rimbu, 15 George Griffin, 16 Cain Robb, 17 Luke Hooley, 18 Josh Hodson, 19 Sam Hall, 20 Muizz Mustapha, 21 Sylvester Namo, 22 Louis Senior, 23 Fletcher Rooney, 24 Josh Simm, 25 Will Tate, 26 George Hill, 27 Jenson Windley, 28 Akim Matvejev, 29 Alfie Horwell, 30 Daniel Sarbah, 31 Kieran Hudson, 32 Woody Walker, 33 Sam Darley, 34 Jacob Hall.