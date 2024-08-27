Castleford Tigers teenager Jenson Windley living the dream after making Super League debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Castleford Tigers youngster Jenson Windley admitted it was a dream come true when he made his Super League debut against Warrington Wolves.

The 18-year-old half-back could not mark his debut with a victory with Cas losing out 28-6 to opponents pushing for the title, but could not hide his excitement at being given a chance in the first team.

He showed some impressive touches and was not overawed, coming close to scoring in the first half after making the chance for himself.

After his debut performance he said: “It’s been a dream of mine, ever since being little, that I’ve wanted to play rugby and it’s been amazing tonight.

Castleford Tigers' 18-year-old debutant Jenson Windley gets stuck into tackling when up against Warrrington Wolves' Paul Vaughan. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

"All the crowd, everyone coming down and making me feel welcome. I’ve loved every second of it.

"I’m disappointed I didn’t finish that chance, usually I’d finish them nine times out of 10, but you learn. Next game I’ll be better for it.

"The crowd was great and I’m hoping to play many more games in front of them."

Windley was delighted to be watched by his family and players from the Tigers academy with who he has been developing.

He added: “They told me how proud they are and it means the world coming from the lads with who I’ve been working hard in training.

"My family have been there with me since day one and done everything for me, helping me get to where I am. I can’t be too grateful to them.”

Head coach Craig Lingard is keen to give youngsters like Windley a chance in the remaining matches this season.

Before the game he had said he hoped the young half-back would grab his chance with both hands and he was pleased with way his debut went.

He said: "I thought he was really good. For an 18-year-old kid to step up like that against Warrington who are at the top end of the table – he certainly didn’t look out of place.

"I think he’s got a decent career ahead of him if he carries on the progression that he’s done since he’s been at the club.

"He’s progressed through the academy and the reserves and been in the first team environment now.

“A positive about where we are is that until the end of the season we can start looking at people like Jenson and seeing if they are good enough, to see if they can step up – and I think Jenson certainly showed that.”

Lingard continued: “The strength of Jenson’s game is his carrying game, he’s difficult to put down when he takes the line on.

"That was the messaage to him, don’t just think that you’ve got to pass the ball because you’ve got more experienced people outside you. Use your strengths and keep it nice and simple, which I think he did.

"I think the players around him looked after him and he grew in confidence as the game went on.”

Windley will be hoping for another chance when Cas travel to take on Hull on Saturday.

Another player looking to keep the shirt will be Luke Hooley, who returned to the Tigers starting line-up after a successful spell as a dual registration player with Batley Bulldogs, but was drafted in to play centre with a number of backs unavailable.

"I thought he went real well in that unfamiliar position,” added Lingard.

"It’s the first time he’s played centre in the first team environment. He played 40 minutes there against Hull KR in the reserves a few weeks back, but to come up against an international opposite him and play like he did was good.

"Defensively he said he sometimes got a little bit grabby, where he needs to be a little bit better, it’s a completely different game when you move from defending as a full-back to defending as a centre.

“But he’s keen to give it another go. He got his try, which I think he deserved, and carried pretty well coming out of yardage. It was a positive night for him.”