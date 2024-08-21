Zac Cini aiming high with Castleford Tigers after joining from Paramatta Eels

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Castleford Tigers signing Zac Cini is keen to play his part in helping the club build back up to being Super League contenders.

The 24-year old back is the Tigers’ first officially confirmed new signing for 2025 after agreeing a move from Paramatta Eels.Cini is joining on a two-year deal from 2025 and will arrive in England later this year for the start of the next pre-season.In 2023, Cini made 20 appearances for the Eels’ NSW Cup side, scoring 11 tries. He has played on four occasions in the NRL, for his previous club Wests Tigers, scoring one try on his debut.On his reasons for joining Cas he said: "I’m excited it’s a new adventure and a new opportunity for football and for life.

"I’m excited for what Castleford had to offer and where they’re going and keen to be a part of new things, in terms of Castleford’s future.

"I used to play footy out at Para with Elie El-Zakhem, I know Tex Hoy and used to play against him a lot. I don’t know any of the other boys, but I’m looking forward to meeting them.”

Zac Cini has been revealed as Castleford Tigerrs' first new signing for 2025.

Cini added: “I’m coming to win. When I get there, I’m coming to win games, build the club, build my future.

"All I want to do is win games and get to the top of the table. That’s my goal.”

Tigers director of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “Zac is a great attacking threat and will add to our back line significantly.

"He is a real competitor and desperate to achieve. I am excited to see what he can do in front of our fans.”