Live

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Aug 2024, 14:10 BST
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.
FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams. Photo by Thomas Fynn.
Welcome to our live coverage of top versus bottom in the Betfred Championship as league leaders Wakefield Trinity make the short trip to struggling Dewsbury Rams.

We will bring you all the major updates from this Round 18 West Yorkshire derby, as well as a match report, reaction from both camps and some fantastic photos on the Dewsbury Reporter and Wakefield Express websites after the game.

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Wakefield Trinity LIVE

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:45 BST

Goodbye

Thank you for your company this afternoon. See you all again very soon.

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:45 BST

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction from both camps on the Reporter Series and Wakefield Express websites.

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:44 BST

Full time

A routine win for Wakefield Trinity against the Championship’s strugglers, Dewsbury Rams. But Paul March’s men gave it a good shot. In the end, a hat-trick for Max Jowitt leads the way for Trin in a 42-16 win.

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:43 BST

Full time

Dewsbury Rams 16-42 Wakefield Trinity

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:43 BST

Conversion...

Turner can’t add the extras. It finishes Dewsbury 16-42 Wakefield.

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:42 BST

Hooter

The hooter sounds at FLAIR Stadium before Turner has taken the conversion. It will be the last kick of the game.

16-42

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:41 BST

TRYYY

The Rams are celebrating as Lewis Carr goes over in the corner.

16-42

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:40 BST

Conversion

Jowitt can’t convert his own try.

12-42

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:39 BST

TRY

Wakefield work the ball neatly to the right and Jowitt is in a great position to go over. His third of the afternoon.

12-42

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:38 BST

TRRRYYY

HAT-TRICK FOR MAX JOWITT!!

12-42

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:36 BST

73

We have just over five minutes remaining here. Wakefield lead 38-12.

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:26 BST

Conversion...

...is missed by Jowitt! Right in front of the posts!

12-38

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:25 BST

TRYYYY

It’s another try for Trin. Toby Boothroyd dances his way through a massive gap.

12-38

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:19 BST

Conversion

That’s a lovely kick from Jowitt from the touchline. I was right behind that one. It had a lovely curl on it.

12-34

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:18 BST

TRY

It looks like a Rams error as Pratt picks up the loose ball and races over.

12-32

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:17 BST

TRRRY

A quick-fire double for Trin! Oliver Pratt is over!

12-32

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:15 BST

Conversion

Jowitte makes it four from five.

12-28

Sun, 04 Aug, 2024, 16:14 BST

TRY

And it’s Jowitt with his second of the afternoon.

12-26

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipDewsbury RamsWakefield TrinityWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice