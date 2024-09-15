Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles LIVE
We will bring you the major updates from the Millennium Stadium as 7th placed Fev take on 6th placed Sheffield, while we will also bring you a match report after the final hooter and some post-match reaction.
Full Time
Thank you for your company this afternoon. We will have some post-match reaction later this evening. See you next time.
Full Time
Fev are still only out of the play-offs on points difference. And with Sheffield and York facing each other next week, Fev could get back into the top six with a win at home to rock bottom Dewsbury Rams.
Full Time
A thoroughly deserved win for the Eagles. You would not have thought they had lost their previous five games.
Full Time
The hooter sounds. Fev have lost this crucial contest 6-20.
Around five minutes remaining. Fev are still three scores behind. This would be a comeback of all comebacks.
6-20
Conversion
Aston converts.
6-20
That is a sucker punch! It’s been all Fev!! But Jones-Bishop picks up a loose ball and races clear.
6-18
Ohhhh is that the game?! Jones-Bishop goes 90 metres!!! What a run by the 35-year-old! What a try!
6-18
Into the final 15 minutes or so. Fev trying their best to get back into this contest. They still trail.
6-14
Penalty
And Aston knocks it over. Sheffield two scores in front.
6-14
Penalty
After all that pressure, it is Sheffield who have the chance to extend their lead with a penalty.
6-12
Fev, as you would expect, on the front foot but they can’t get over the line. Reynolds knocks on 15 metres from the line and Sheffield survive.
6-12
The Eagles’ defence is up to the test as they dig in deep to deny Fev’s 13 men in their first attack with their man advantage.
6-12
Could this be a turning point in the game?
6-12
Sin Bin
Broadbent is sent to the bin. Sheffield down to 12 men.
6-12
Reynolds does really well to tackle Jones-Bishop to deny a certain try. He gets him into touch. Sheffield so close to extending their lead.
6-12
6-12
Second half
We are back underway for the second half.
6-12
