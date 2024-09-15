Live

Championship: Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 15th Sep 2024, 14:13 BST
The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.
The Millennium Stadium, home of Featherstone Rovers.
Welcome to our live coverage of the crucial Betfred Championship clash between Featherstone Rovers and Sheffield Eagles – two sides chasing a place in the play-offs.

We will bring you the major updates from the Millennium Stadium as 7th placed Fev take on 6th placed Sheffield, while we will also bring you a match report after the final hooter and some post-match reaction.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:46 BST

Full Time

Thank you for your company this afternoon. We will have some post-match reaction later this evening. See you next time.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:45 BST

Full Time

Fev are still only out of the play-offs on points difference. And with Sheffield and York facing each other next week, Fev could get back into the top six with a win at home to rock bottom Dewsbury Rams.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:44 BST

Full Time

A thoroughly deserved win for the Eagles. You would not have thought they had lost their previous five games.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:43 BST

Full Time

The hooter sounds. Fev have lost this crucial contest 6-20.

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:36 BST

75

Around five minutes remaining. Fev are still three scores behind. This would be a comeback of all comebacks.

6-20

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:28 BST

Conversion

Aston converts.

6-20

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:28 BST

TRY

That is a sucker punch! It’s been all Fev!! But Jones-Bishop picks up a loose ball and races clear.

6-18

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:27 BST

TRY

Ohhhh is that the game?! Jones-Bishop goes 90 metres!!! What a run by the 35-year-old! What a try!

6-18

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:23 BST

65

Into the final 15 minutes or so. Fev trying their best to get back into this contest. They still trail.

6-14

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:17 BST

Penalty

And Aston knocks it over. Sheffield two scores in front.

6-14

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:16 BST

Penalty

After all that pressure, it is Sheffield who have the chance to extend their lead with a penalty.

6-12

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:15 BST

54

Fev, as you would expect, on the front foot but they can’t get over the line. Reynolds knocks on 15 metres from the line and Sheffield survive.

6-12

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:11 BST

50

The Eagles’ defence is up to the test as they dig in deep to deny Fev’s 13 men in their first attack with their man advantage.

6-12

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:09 BST

49

Could this be a turning point in the game?

6-12

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:08 BST

Sin Bin

Broadbent is sent to the bin. Sheffield down to 12 men.

6-12

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:04 BST

43

Reynolds does really well to tackle Jones-Bishop to deny a certain try. He gets him into touch. Sheffield so close to extending their lead.

6-12

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:04 BST

Sun, 15 Sep, 2024, 16:00 BST

Second half

We are back underway for the second half.

6-12

