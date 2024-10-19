Welcome to our live coverage of the Championship Grand Final between Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse.

Championship Grand Final: Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the DIY Kitchens Stadium as Wakefield look to complete a remarkable Championship treble in 2024. We will also have a match report, reaction and plenty of photos from what will hopefully be a celebratory evening for everyone connected to Trin!
Championship Grand Final: Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse LIVE
Thank You
Thank you so much for your company this evening - and throughout 2024. What a journey!! The celebrations are beginning to wind down on the pitch and in the stands. Stay tuned for a match report and reaction and lots of photos! We will see you in 2025!!
Celebrations
The celebrations are well underway with the Trin players parading the trophy in front of the North Stand.
TROPHY LIFT
MATTY ASHURST LIFTS THE GRAND FINAL TROPHY! LOVELY SCENES AS THE FIREWORKS GO OFF!
Presentation
The Trin players come forward to collect their medals.
Players
Trin players are just getting a lovely reception from the fans. Presentation to follow.
Full Time
That was not just McGillvary’s last game for Wakefield. It was his last ever game as a professional. And he finished it with two tries and a conversion!!!! What a moment that was!!
Full Time
What a night it has been as well for Max Jowitt who broke the all-time record for most points scored in a single season, as well as for Derrell Olpherts, Matty Ashurst, Iain Thornley and Jermaine McGillvary who all scored tries in their last ever game for the club.
Full Time
A presentation will follow on the pitch!!
Full Time
They have completed the treble in emphatic style.
FULL TIME
A complete performance from Wakefield Trinity. One of their best of the season, if not the best. Simply superb, from start to finish. They nullified Toulouse and were clinical in attack.
36-0
FULL TIME
THE HOOTER SOUNDS!!!! WAKEFIELD TRINITY WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND FINAL!
36-0
Into the final minute. What a night this has been for Trin.
36-0
Conversion!!!!
What have we just seen!!!! MCGILLVARY CONVERTS HIS OWN TRY FROM THE TOUCHLINE!!!! WOWWWW!!!
36-0
TRRRRRRRRRYYYY
McGillvary flies over for his second of the game!!
34-0
ATTENDANCE: 8,016 (30 from Toulouse)
30-0
Into the final ten minutes. Wakey have just been far too strong for Toulouse tonight.
30-0
Conversion...
Gale is on kicking duties...and he misses. Ironic booos ring out around Belle Vue!! Gale won’t mind that!!
30-0
TRRRRRRRRYYY
Gale might not have got on the trysheet but he produces a delicious floated kick which Olpherts collects and touches down in the corner.
30-0
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.