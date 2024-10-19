Live

Championship Grand Final: Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Oct 2024, 18:01 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium filling up for the Championship Grand Final.The DIY Kitchens Stadium filling up for the Championship Grand Final.
The DIY Kitchens Stadium filling up for the Championship Grand Final.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Championship Grand Final between Wakefield Trinity and Toulouse.

We will bring you all the major updates from the DIY Kitchens Stadium as Wakefield look to complete a remarkable Championship treble in 2024. We will also have a match report, reaction and plenty of photos from what will hopefully be a celebratory evening for everyone connected to Trin!

Championship Grand Final: Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse LIVE

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 21:18 BST

Thank You

Thank you so much for your company this evening - and throughout 2024. What a journey!! The celebrations are beginning to wind down on the pitch and in the stands. Stay tuned for a match report and reaction and lots of photos! We will see you in 2025!!

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 21:01 BST

Celebrations

The celebrations are well underway with the Trin players parading the trophy in front of the North Stand.

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:58 BST

TROPHY LIFT

MATTY ASHURST LIFTS THE GRAND FINAL TROPHY! LOVELY SCENES AS THE FIREWORKS GO OFF!

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:55 BST

Presentation

The Trin players come forward to collect their medals.

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:50 BST

Players

Trin players are just getting a lovely reception from the fans. Presentation to follow.

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:49 BST

Full Time

That was not just McGillvary’s last game for Wakefield. It was his last ever game as a professional. And he finished it with two tries and a conversion!!!! What a moment that was!!

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:48 BST

Full Time

What a night it has been as well for Max Jowitt who broke the all-time record for most points scored in a single season, as well as for Derrell Olpherts, Matty Ashurst, Iain Thornley and Jermaine McGillvary who all scored tries in their last ever game for the club.

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:47 BST

Full Time

A presentation will follow on the pitch!!

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:47 BST

Full Time

They have completed the treble in emphatic style.

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:46 BST

FULL TIME

A complete performance from Wakefield Trinity. One of their best of the season, if not the best. Simply superb, from start to finish. They nullified Toulouse and were clinical in attack.

36-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:45 BST

FULL TIME

THE HOOTER SOUNDS!!!! WAKEFIELD TRINITY WIN THE CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND FINAL!

36-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:44 BST

80

Into the final minute. What a night this has been for Trin.

36-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:42 BST

Conversion!!!!

What have we just seen!!!! MCGILLVARY CONVERTS HIS OWN TRY FROM THE TOUCHLINE!!!! WOWWWW!!!

36-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:40 BST

TRRRRRRRRRYYYY

McGillvary flies over for his second of the game!!

34-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:40 BST

76

ATTENDANCE: 8,016 (30 from Toulouse)

30-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:36 BST

71

Into the final ten minutes. Wakey have just been far too strong for Toulouse tonight.

30-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:35 BST

Conversion...

Gale is on kicking duties...and he misses. Ironic booos ring out around Belle Vue!! Gale won’t mind that!!

30-0

Sat, 19 Oct, 2024, 20:34 BST

TRRRRRRRRYYY

Gale might not have got on the trysheet but he produces a delicious floated kick which Olpherts collects and touches down in the corner.

30-0

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipWakefield TrinityWakefield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice