Championship Play-Off: Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Oct 2024, 14:06 GMT
Odsal, home of Bradford Bulls.Odsal, home of Bradford Bulls.
Odsal, home of Bradford Bulls.
Welcome to our live coverage from Odsal as Featherstone Rovers take on Bradford Bulls in a winner-takes-all Championship Play-Off contest.

We will bring you the major updates from the game, as well as a match report and reaction, as James Ford’s men look to set up a Play-Off Semi-Final encounter with Wakefield Trinity next Sunday.

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:43 GMT

Full Time

Thank you for your company this afternoon. We will back next Sunday for live coverage of Trin’s semi-final with York. Have a great week.

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:42 GMT

Play-Offs

That only leaves, from our sides, Wakefield Trinity in the play-offs - they will host York Knights next Sunday. The Bulls will travel to Toulouse.

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:41 GMT

Full Time

It’s a deserved victory for the Bulls, who turned it up a gear in the second half. Fev’s season has come to an end.

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:41 GMT

FULL TIME

Bradford Bulls have beaten Featherstone Rovers in the play-off eliminator.

25-12

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:37 GMT

Conversion

Reynolds adds the extras.

25-12

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:37 GMT

TRRRY

Brad Day touches down for Fev. What a late flurry for Rovers. Surely it’s all too little, too late?

25-10

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:34 GMT

Conversion

Reynolds makes the conversion.

25-6

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:33 GMT

TRRRRY

Fev are on the board. Josh Hardcastle, out of nothing, is over for Fev.

25-4

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:25 GMT

Conversion

Lilley is on target again.

25-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:24 GMT

TRY

If it wasn’t over, it most certainly is now! Keven Appo powers over. Some of the Fev fans away to my right start to make their way towards the exit.

23-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:17 GMT

Conversion

Crucial kick from Lilley. That makes it a four-score game.

19-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:16 GMT

TRY

Now that, as they say, should be that. Lilley streaks over after great play with Gill. Odsal has lift off. Fev have had no response in this second half.

17-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:10 GMT

Conversion

Lilley smashes it over.

13-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:10 GMT

TRY

And if this conversion goes over, it will be a three-score game. And Fev will have it all to do.

11-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:09 GMT

TRY

And just as I type that...the Bulls finally extend their lead. Kieran Gill is over after latching on to a lovely grubber.

11-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 16:08 GMT

49

It’s been all Bradford at the start of the second half but Fev have defended well to keep them out.

7-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 15:59 GMT

Second Half

The Bulls get the second 40 underway.

7-0

Sun, 06 Oct, 2024, 15:58 GMT

Second Half

As things stand, the Bulls are progressing through to a semi final with Toulouse. As for Fev’s, if things stay the same, their season will be over.

