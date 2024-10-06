Championship Play-Off: Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We will bring you the major updates from the game, as well as a match report and reaction, as James Ford’s men look to set up a Play-Off Semi-Final encounter with Wakefield Trinity next Sunday.
Full Time
Thank you for your company this afternoon. We will back next Sunday for live coverage of Trin’s semi-final with York. Have a great week.
Play-Offs
That only leaves, from our sides, Wakefield Trinity in the play-offs - they will host York Knights next Sunday. The Bulls will travel to Toulouse.
It’s a deserved victory for the Bulls, who turned it up a gear in the second half. Fev’s season has come to an end.
FULL TIME
Bradford Bulls have beaten Featherstone Rovers in the play-off eliminator.
25-12
Conversion
Reynolds adds the extras.
25-12
Brad Day touches down for Fev. What a late flurry for Rovers. Surely it’s all too little, too late?
25-10
Conversion
Reynolds makes the conversion.
25-6
Fev are on the board. Josh Hardcastle, out of nothing, is over for Fev.
25-4
Conversion
Lilley is on target again.
25-0
If it wasn’t over, it most certainly is now! Keven Appo powers over. Some of the Fev fans away to my right start to make their way towards the exit.
23-0
Conversion
Crucial kick from Lilley. That makes it a four-score game.
19-0
Now that, as they say, should be that. Lilley streaks over after great play with Gill. Odsal has lift off. Fev have had no response in this second half.
17-0
Conversion
Lilley smashes it over.
13-0
And if this conversion goes over, it will be a three-score game. And Fev will have it all to do.
11-0
And just as I type that...the Bulls finally extend their lead. Kieran Gill is over after latching on to a lovely grubber.
11-0
It’s been all Bradford at the start of the second half but Fev have defended well to keep them out.
7-0
Second Half
The Bulls get the second 40 underway.
7-0
Second Half
As things stand, the Bulls are progressing through to a semi final with Toulouse. As for Fev’s, if things stay the same, their season will be over.
