Wakefield Trinity tasted defeat for the first time in the Championship after being beaten 32-4 in Toulouse, while Featherstone Rovers lost at home to Doncaster.

The French side ended Trin’s exceptional run of 15 consecutive league victories at the start of the 2024 campaign in spectacular style on Saturday evening as a hat-trick from Olly Ashall-Bott and Paul Ulberg’s try gave them a 20-0 half-time lead.

And although Wakefield rallied after the restart with Derrell Olpherts going over for his 11th try in six games, Toulouse added two further tries, through Reuben Rennie and Ulberg’s double, to seal a deserved win.

Toulouse’s victory moved them into second place, seven points behind the league leaders. However, Wakefield’s lead at the top could be cut to six points should Sheffield Eagles beat Barrow Raiders later today (Sunday).

Daryl Powell’s men will be looking to return to winning ways when they host neighbours Featherstone Rovers next Sunday, July 28.

Rovers will also be searching for a positive response at the DIY Kitchens Stadium after suffering defeat at home to Doncaster yesterday.

The South Yorkshire outfit recorded an impressive 24-12 victory at the Millennium Stadium thanks to tries from Brad Hey and Reece Lyne, as well as a double from Bureta Faraimo.

Fev responded with tries from Brad Day and Connor Wynne.

With boths Trin and Rovers looking for a reaction next weekend, the stage is set for what should be an exciting West Yorkshire derby.