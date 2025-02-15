Castleford's Liam Horne (r) celebrates Zac Cini's try against Hull KR. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPIx.com)

Castleford Tigers took Hull KR all the way to golden-point extra time in their Super League curtain-raiser at Craven Park last night - only to be denied by a Mikey Lewis drop-goal.

In a much-improved performance from last weekend’s Challenge Cup exit at Bradford Bulls, Cas led last year’s Grand Finalists 12-8 at the break and defended heroically for large parts of the second half until a quick Joe Burgess double - to complete his hat-trick - gave the Robins the advantage.

The Tigers never gave up and a converted Zac Cini try with seven minutes remaining, however, forced the extra period, with Lewis’ kick securing a dramatic 19-18 victory.

That toughness was on show in the first half when Danny McGuire’s men responded well to Burgess’ first try which gave the home side the lead after 17 minutes.

Josh Simm went over to restore parity after great work by Tex Hoy, before Hoy’s conversion edged Cas in front.

Highly-rated Fletcher Rooner then produced great footwork to extend the lead before Hull KR narrowed the deficit to just four points at the break through Peta Hiku.

Burgess’ intervention seemed to turn the game on its head until Cini flew through the air to collect a high kick. And Cas even had the chance to win it in normal time but Hoy skewed a 78th minute penalty wide.

The game was decided in extra time with the home side gaining some valuable metres and Lewis making no mistake with a crisply-struck drop-goal.

Despite defeat, McGuire was “proud” of his side. He told Sky Sports after the game:

“I told them I was proud of them. We were a little bit disappointed with what we turned out last weekend and I just asked for a response.

“I asked them to play with passion, commitment, pride and I thought they did that. Hull KR are a great team. They had their full strength team out there and we’ve gone toe-to-toe for 85 minutes and held our own. We looked a good team at times.

“I have just asked them to do it again next week and the week after, and then the week after. That’s where we need to get to. We are not quite there at the minute. There are some things that we need to keep working on but I couldn’t be any more prouder.

“We will get lots of confidence.”

He added: “People will write you off and challenge you, which is good, it’s sport. But I’m really proud that the lads were able to step up and show that we can be a team. We are going to get better, I promise you that. We will be ready for next week against St Helens.

“I learnt that they (the players) are tough and that they care who they are playing for and the badge and they care about each other. This game is about respecting your mate that’s at the side of you and working hard for him and making his job a little bit easier. I thought they did that tonight.

“One to 17 kept working and kept turning up for their mate. If we do that every week then we will give ourselves a chance.”