Daryl Powell backs Wakefield Trinity to build on impressive start to new Super League season

Wakefield Trinity's Caius Faatili is tackled by Rhyse Martin and Jez LItten in the Super League game against Hull KR at the DIY Kitchens Stadium. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell is excited by what he has seen from his team in their first two games back in Super League and is backing the players to deliver something “special”.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Head coach Powell believes his side have already shown they can be more than just competitive in the top flight after they followed up their win over Leeds Rhinos by going so close to a second win in their opening home game against Hull KR.

Another big test now awaits this Saturday when St Helens, who have also made an impressive start to the 2025 campaign, come to the DIY Kitchens Stadium and Powell is eager to see how his players deal with their next challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Everyone was looking at the fact we have 10 new signings and wondering what we are going to be and I think we’re a genuine team who can do special things.

“We got challenged (against Hull KR), but we have come out of the other side of that challenge even though we didn’t win.

“If you look at the amount of players we have missing, which happens, I think there is just a lot to come from us.

​“I think we will grow a lot of confidence from what we have done and I think we will get better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell is expecting to hear positive news on the injury front this week with three players likely to return for the Saints game.

“Liam Hood I think would be back and potentially Renouf (Atoni) and Matty Russell should be available,” explained Powell.

Half-back Jake Trueman should also be back in contention after missing the Hull KR game through illness.

One of the stars of the first two matches, Max Jowitt, meanwhile, has been rewarded for his early season exploits by signing a new two-year deal with an option of a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal will see 27-year-old full-back Jowitt staying at the club until the end of the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

He said: “I’m buzzing to finally get it sorted but I’m a Wakefield lad so being able to secure the next couple years of my future at my hometown club is pretty special.

"Even before I sat down with Powelly and Millsy, I was hoping that I’d have the opportunity to stay with the club and once they did let me know that they wanted me to be their full-back it was an easy decision.

“I absolutely love coming into training everyday and wearing the Trinity shirt every week. I’ve been at the club a long time and seen a lot but it was an easy decision to stay with the club and I’m excited to be a part of the journey that the club is on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jowitt’s head coach Powell added: “We are delighted Max has agreed to extend his stay at his hometown club.

"He has grown into a high quality full-back in all areas of the game. His best years are ahead of him and I believe he will grow further and challenge as an international full-back in the future.”

Ste Mills, Trinity recruitment manager, said: “We are delighted to have Max continue with us for another season.

"His dedication, experience and contributions to the team have been invaluable and we are excited to see him build on that success moving forward.

"Max has proven himself to be a key part of our squad, and we’re looking forward to his continued impact both on and off the pitch.”