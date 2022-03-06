Dewsbury Moor to play in Women's Challenge Cup after Widnes Vikings pull out
The RFL has accepted a request from Widnes Vikings to withdraw from the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup, with Championship side Dewsbury Moor taking their place in Group C.
Vikings have deiced to focus on their preparations for the Women’s Rugby League Championship campaign later this year.
Moor will face the 2021 BWCC finalists, York City Knights, in their opening game next weekend and will also play Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls – with the top two teams from each of the four groups qualifying for the quarter-finals in April.
Revised Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Groups - Group A: St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Barrow Raiders, The Army. Group B: Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull FC. Group C: York City Knights, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Moor. Group D: Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Wakefield Trinity, Oulton Raiders.