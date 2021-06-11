Eastmoor Dragons are flying at senior and junior levels

Eastmoor Dragons U10s up against Bentley U10s with action captured by MKS Photography

Their latest victims were Shaw Cross Sharks who were 12-10 ahead shortly before half-time, but went home empty handed with the Dragons running out eventual 28-16 victors.

Eastmoor were level at the break following a Danny Johnson penalty late in the half and went 20-12 up by the hour through a Callum Roberts touchdown and the last two of Johnson’s four goals.

The Sharks recovered to get within four points again, but the Dragons resolved a 28-16 verdict with tries in the last 10 minutes for Ashley Allman and Adie Mulcahy.

Johnson and Callum Hudson had crossed in the first half for Eastmoor who travel to play Dewsbury Celtic this Saturday.

Friday night rugby has not seen much excitement recently, but Eastmoor Dragons U10s came up against a tough outfit in Bentley ARLFC and showed they were up for the challenge.

The Eastmoor team were low on numbers, but not in team spirit and dug deep to get a good win against much bigger opponents.

Tries came from Jayden Pitchford and James Humphries in the first stages of the game, followed by Harry Armitage and Harry Judd.

Brilliant work in defence from the young Dragons saw them break down a big Bentley side and late tries from Jack Johnson and Pitchford saw them come away with the spoils. Coach

Mark Matthews could not praise the team enough after an outstanding performance.

Newly-promoted Eastmoor Dragons U13s travelled over to Methley Warriors and although both sides were without a full squad in the school holidays it was still an exciting game.

Eastmoor picked up from where they left off in the league and stormed to a 38-0 lead by half-time despite only having nine players against the 10 of Methley.

Man of the match Alex Pashley scored a dozen tries himself with Mason Riley dominating from hooker to cross for a hat-trick. Joe Huskins and Lucas Nestor scored a brace each as well to end the game 76-10.

First game back after a league restructure saw Eastmoor Dragons U15s make a bright start against Silsden Storm.

They had to defend well early on with Mitch Riley leading in this regard, before captain Hakan Aydin made good yards, and came up with a great offload that allowed Charlie Marsh to run 80 yards to score the opening try. Marsh converted.

Silsden hit back with a try, but Eastmoor were not breached again as they went on to win 36-4. Cameron Salih almost set up a try with a lovely pass, but Ben Flaxman and Charlie Hunter added further tries with Marsh converting both.

In the second half Oli McDermott scored with his first touch and more touchdowns came from Marsh and Leelan Sykes, with his first for the club. Marsh kicked three more goals.

Stout defence from James Sharpe at full-back, hooker Josh Vine’s darting runs and slick handling by Tom Oxley helped Eastmoor build good field position.