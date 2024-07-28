Trinity produced an eight-try masterclass to record a comfortable 46-18 triumph as fans from both sides soaked up the West Yorkshire sunshine.

But it was the Trin supporters who left the happier in the first league game at Belle Vue between the pair since 1998.

Doubles from Josh Bowden and the excellent Lachlan Walmsley, efforts from Jermaine McGillvary, Jack Croft and Derrell Olpherts, and a try-of-the-season contender from Oliver Pratt did the damage in a largely one-sided contest.

It is now 2-1 to Wakefield in the head-to-head in 2024, as Fev beat Trin in the Challenge Cup in March before Daryl Powell’s men exacted revenge in the league three weeks later. Both those fixtures were played at Rovers’ Millennium Stadium.

Check out these great photos of fans outside and inside Wakey’s DIY Kitchens Stadium this afternoon. Can you spot yourself in this gallery?

