Wakefield Trinity produced an eight-try masterclass to romp past West Yorkshire rivals Featherstone Rovers.

Wakefield Trinity produced an eight-try masterclass to comfortably beat neighbours Featherstone Rovers at a packed DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Doubles from Josh Bowden and the excellent Lachlan Walmsley, efforts from Jermaine McGillvary, Jack Croft and Derrell Olpherts, and a try-of-the-season contender from Oliver Pratt gave Trin a 46-18 triumph over their local rivals in the first competitive meeting between the sides at Belle Vue in 26 years.

Rivalry aside, it was a crucial contest for both teams, as they were both still reeling from defeats last weekend - Trinity’s 32-4 loss at Toulouse brought their 100 per cent Championship record to a crashing halt.

From that defeat in France, Daryl Powell made three changes to his 17, with Iain Thornley, Liam Kay and Ky Rodwell replaced by McGillvary, Toby Boothroyd and Isaac Shaw.

James Ford also made changes after his side lost at home to Doncaster at the same time Trin were trailing to Toulouse. In came debutants Maddox Jeffery, from Wigan Warriors, and Samy Kibula, from Castleford Tigers, as well as Josh Hardcastle and Leo Tennison, while Louix Gorman, Toby Warren, Danny Addy and Connor Jones all missed out.

It was a tough introduction for Kibula who was crashed into by Bowden, which forced a knock-on after only two minutes. But Trin couldn’t make the most out of the early opportunity as Pratt was then adjudged to have knocked on in the very next play.

But that was the first, and last, meaningful error the home side made in a largely one-sided first half. They produced one eye-catching set which saw them move the ball menacingly down the pitch - McGillvary, Pratt and Olpherts were all involved at some point - with some lovely hands, flicked passes and audacious offloads.

And their play and pressure was rewarded in the 11th minute when Bowden received a sharp, short ball from Liam Hood, and spun away from his man to touch down next to the posts.

Ben Reynolds’ kick from the restart went straight out on the full as Wakefield began to bombard the Fev tryline. The Luke duo of Gale and Bain were both denied agonisingly close to the line.

Their persistence, however, led to McGillvary, who came onto the wing, diving over in the 20th minute after great hands from Walmsley, who moved to full-back, and Croft.

It was now wave after wave of Wakey attacks, as Matty Ashurst and the half partnership of Gale and Max Jowitt tore through the middle. A Gal high kick was aimed for Josh Griffin but although the second rower beat the Fev defence, he couldn’t help but knock the ball on.

Liam Hood was next to try his luck but he was denied by the referee for a double movement.

The home fans were soon cheering again though as another sumptuous move ended with Gale finding Walmsley who darted past a couple of Fev players before gleefully stretching over. The boot of Jowitt made it three from three for an 18-0 lead.

There was only one team in it. However, just before the half-time hooter, Fev skipper Brad Day spotted a gap after taking a short ball and he managed to evade the tackle of Walmsley to go over and give Rovers some hope going into the second half.

And that hope turned to a genuine chance of a marvellous miracle just seven minutes after the restart as Moris Kamano crossed from close range to make it a one-score game.

However, as soon as that candle was lit, it was immediately blown out by Bowden who powered over for his second. And that was the start of a wonderful Wakefield procession.

Pratt then scored the try of the afternoon, and perhaps, arguably, of the season, as he produced a mesmeric, sensational run, spotting a gap 40 metres out through the middle and waltzing his way over on the right hand side for a 30-12 advantage.

The cheers had barely died down before Trin crossed again, as they broke free with pace and precision, allowing Walmsley to go over for his second.

With 20 minutes left, it looked like a case of how many Wakefield would go on to get. Croft got in on the act after the excellent Walmsley found him with a fantastic flicked pass.

Greg Minikin scored a very late consolation try for the visitors but Powell’s men had the final word when the in-form Olpherts scored in the corner for his 12th try in just seven games, as Wakefield returned to winning ways in style.

Wakefield: Walmsley, McGillvary, Croft, Pratt, Olpherts, Gale, Jowitt, Bowden, Hood, Bain, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts

Interchanges: Uele, Boothroyd, Doyle, Shaw

Tries: Bowden (2), McGillvary, Walmsley (2), Pratt, Croft, Olpherts

Conversions: Jowitt (7)

Featherstone: Eden, Jeffery, Barley, Minikin, Wynne, Reynolds, Aekins, Springer, Bowes, Nakubuwai, Hardcastle, Day, Kibula

Interchanges: Kamano, Arnold, Tennison, Silk

Tries: Day, Kamano, Minikin