Featherstone Rovers' 2025 Betfred Championship fixtures confirmed
James Ford’s men are set to begin their league campaign against Doncaster at the Millennium Stadium on Sunday, February 16 when they will be aiming for revenge after losing to the South Yorkshire team at home last season.
Rovers face London Broncos at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon in their first away game in round on February 23.
They end their regular season camapign away to Bradford Bulls on September 14.
The Championship has been reduced to 13 teams in 2025 as part of the process of producing three 12-team divisions from 2026, which means each team will play 24 fixtures spread over 26 rounds from February to September.
The champions will again be determined by a top six play-off series, ending in the Championship Grand Final on the weekend of October 5 – at the home ground of the higher-ranked club.
Promotion and relegation between the Championship and League One will be determined by a “Super Eight” competition including the bottom four teams from the Championship, and the top four from League One.
Each of the eight teams involved will play the four teams from the other competition – two at home, two away – over four weekends from September 21 to October 12, with the top two in the final table securing places in the 2026 Betfred Championship, and the bottom four confirmed to play in Betfred League One.
The teams finishing third and fourth in the Super Eight table will play off for the 12th and last place in the 2026 Betfred Championship at the home ground of the third placed team on the weekend of October 19.
The 1895 Cup structure is still to be confirmed.
Featherstone Rovers 2025 Championship fixtures:
February
16 Doncaster H
23 London Broncos A
March
9 Sheffield Eagles H
23 Halifax Panthers A
30 Bradford Bulls H
April
13 Oldham A
18 York Knights H
26 Toulouse
May
11 Widnes Vikings A
25 Batley Bulldogs H
June
1 Barrow Raiders A
15 Hunslet H
20 Halifax Panthers H
29 York Knights A
July
6 Barrow Raiders H
11 Hunslet A
19 Toulouse A
26 London Broncos H
August
3 Batley Bulldogs A
17 Doncaster A
23 Widnes Vikings H
31 Sheffield Eagles A
September
7 Oldham H
14 Bradford Bulls A
Other key dates:
January 25-26 – Betfred Challenge Cup round 2 (Championship and League One clubs enter)
February 8-9 – Betfred Challenge Cup round 3 (Super League clubs enter)
March 15-16 – Betfred Challenge Cup round 4
September 20-21 – Betfred Championship Elimination Play-Offs; first round of Super Eights
September 27-28 – Betfred Championship Semi Finals; second round of Super Eights
October 4-5 – Betfred Championship Grand Final; third round of Super Eights
October 11-12 – Fourth round of Super Eights
October 18-19 – Super Eights 3rd v 4th play-off