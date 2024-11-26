Featherstone Rovers add more signings to take number of confirmed players for 2025 up to 20

​Featherstone Rovers have continued to add to their playing staff for the 2025 Championship season with six more recruits confirmed along with three of their 2024 stars signing new deals.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Rovers have been busy ensuring they have a stronger initial squad than they were able to put together for the 2024 campaign when financial constraints left them short of numbers and vulnerable when injuries struck.

It meant that they had something of a stop-start season even if it did end with an appearance in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is looking vastly different for next season with Fev previously announcing six potentially exciting new recruits from home and abroad plus five key players from last season – half-back Ben Reynolds, full-back Caleb Aekins, hooker Connor Jones, winger Connor Wynne and skipper Danny Addy – committing to the club again.

Calum Turner has moved from Dewsbury Rams to Featherstone Rovers for the 2025 season. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Now they have taken their confirmed squad to 20 players with announcements made in the last week.

Staying with the club are forwards Brad Day and Jimmy Beckett plus long serving utility Josh Hardcastle.

The new signings include former Castleford Tigers versatile back Calum Turner, who had a previous spell on loan at Fev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A one-year deal brings Turner back to Post Office Road after he played for them in 2019 while still at Cas, The 25-year-old spent a year with Newcastle prior to joining Dewsbury Rams where he has been a standout performer in the past two seasons

Featherstone Rovers' new signing Bailey O'Connor scores a try for Dewsbury Rams last season. Picture: Thomas Fynn

On his move to Rovers, he said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to Featherstone, I loved my time here before and I jumped at the chance to come back.

“I’ve learned so much in the last couple of years at Dewsbury, I’ve developed my rugby a lot and I’m looking forward to bringing that to Rovers and helping the club achieve its goals.

“Fordy is putting together a great squad for next year and I’m hungrier than ever to take my game to the next level, I can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also arriving from Dewsbury is 22-year-old centre Bailey O’Connor on a two-year deal.

After originally signing for Dewsbury as a trialist in 2023, O’Connor has gone on to establish himself as a talented up and coming outside back over the last couple of seasons, scoring six tries in the Rams Championship campaign this year.

He said: “It’s been a great two years at Dewsbury, I’ll forever be grateful for them giving me my opportunity at this level, but I’m really excited to a new challenge at Featherstone.

“It’s a club with a rich history and bags of ambition to match mine, I’ve still so much to learn and I’m looking forward to ripping in and taking my game to the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me, it’s about getting to the club, earning the trust of Fordy, the boys and the fans and cementing a spot in the side each week. I’ll back myself to make an impact on this side and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve in 2025.”

Another centre in 25-year-old Jayden Hatton has joined from Swinton Lions on a one-year deal.

After finishing last season with 16 tries he knows his way to the line and has almost 100 games under his belt so will provide big competition in his position.

Speaking to the club website, he said: “Everyone who plays in the Championship knows how good Featherstone are as a club and I’m delighted to be able to play for them next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve loved my time in Swinton but when the opportunity came up to play for Fev it’s one I couldn’t turn down.

“The club has so much ambition and the squad their assembling is really exciting, I can’t wait to run out in front of the loyal fans.”

Experienced forward Jordan Williams is set to become a Featherstone player after joining from London Broncos on a 12-month contract.

The 27 year-old from Stevenage has impressed with the Broncos in the Championship and Super League and will add depth to James Ford’s pack rotation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve spent most of my career around the London area, so to come up north and play my rugby in the heartland of the sport will be a different experience and one I’m very much looking forward to,” he commented.

“I learned a lot from the 2024 season in Super League and I feel like my best rugby is still ahead of me, I’m keen to give my all to the boys and the fans week in week out.”

Fev have strengthened their hooker position with the addition on a one-year deal of Will Jubb from York.

Jubb played Super League with Hull Kr before establishing himself as one of the leading dummy-halves in the Championship in almost 150 games for York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club website: “I’ve absolutely loved my time at York, but I’m looking forward to a new challenge and linking up with Fordy again.

“Featherstone have always been a powerhouse in the Championship and I’ve played in some big clashes with them over the years, it’ll be nice to play with them next year in front of their passionate and vocal fans.

“I can’t wait to start pre-season and earn the respect of the players, I’m certain that we can push to challenge in 2025 which is exciting.”

Highly rated 22-year-old prop Robson Stevens completes the new additions after agreeing a one-year contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After coming through the junior ranks at Huddersfield Giants he briefly played for Dewsbury then went down under where he has spent the last two years playing for Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup.

Stevens will add some vital firepower to the pack following the retirement of Nathan Massey and said: “I’ve taken so much from my time in Australia but I’m ready to head home and take on a new challenge and Featherstone provides me with the perfect opportunity to do that.

“My time with Mackay was great but I’ve definitely still got plenty to learn and I’m looking forward to working with James Ford and what is a really talented squad at Fev.

“Growing up in West Yorkshire I know how passionate and vocal the Blue Wall fans are, I’m excited to play in front of them next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach James Ford is pleased to see his squad taking shape and on the new signings, he said: “Calum has the potential to really kick on and establish himself as a quality half-back.

"He is quick, evasive, carry’s a good left footed kicking game and has a good pass selection. He is competing with some quality players for a spot in our 17 and I can’t wait to watch this unfold.

“Bailey had some very impressive moments in a struggling side. We’re confident he has plenty of improvement in him and he’s already showing he’s up for fight to establish himself as a top championship outside back.

“He’s still very early in his career but has all the assets of an outstanding centre, I have no doubt he’s going to excel in our environment, bring the best out of himself and those around him which is exactly what we’re looking for as we look to make big strides in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jayden had a great year for Swinton in 2025 and certainly caught our eye when we played against him this year.

“Jayden will be competing against some quality outside backs for a spot in our 17 and he’s really excited by the challenge.

“Jordan is a big man who has plenty of punch in his carry, runs quality lead lines and clearly values ruck tempo. Defensively he has aggressive initial contact and tidy wrestle, we’re all confident he will be a good addition to squad.”

Ford added: “I enjoyed coaching Will at York and I’m very confident he’ll have a similar impact at Featherstone. He will help us set and drive standards across all forms of our preparation that are needed to be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a player he has outstanding service from dummy-half and is one of the best defensive hookers in the competition. His challenge, which I know he’ll face head on is to become the best defensive hooker in the competition.

“Robson is a talented young player who we all believe has plenty of development left in him.

"He has heavy initial contact and good attention to detail regards his tackle management. I’m really looking forward to working with him and watching him compete for a place in our top 17.”