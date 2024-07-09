Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford makes case for defence as he sees new attitude on show against Whitehaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Featherstone Rovers may have rediscovered their confidence and attacking ability in a 66-0 romp against Whitehaven, but head coach James Ford was most pleased with the way his players defended.

​After five defeats on the spin a victory was vital in the home game against the Cumbrians and a performance just as important following a series of disappointments in the face on an ongoing injury crisis.

Rovers got both and after being nilled themselves at Toulouse they were the ones doing the “nilling” this time against opponents who came into the game only two points behind Fev in the Betfred Championship table.

"The first 20 minutes I was a little bit worried – we looked like a team low on confidence, potentially rattled by some of the circumstances that has gone against us,” said Fev boss Ford.

Dec Patton lines up a kick. The ex-Warrington and Swinton half-back went on to land 11 goals in Featherstone Rovers' 66-0 win over Whitehaven. Picture: Rob Hare

"The 60 minutes beyond that I thought we looked like a mentally strong, resilient team, a together team and a team that has flipped its focus and going after the little things in defence.

"I am so pleased we kept Whitehaven to nil.

"Some of what we have tossed up defensively this season has been rubbish so I’m really plaeased how we’ve flipped that on the head.

"They’ve got some blokes who are hard to manage, they’ve got two good halves, the full-back’s lightning quick. They’re no deadbeats so for us to get a zero against them I’m absolutely chuffed with.”

Greg Minikin makes a break in Featherstone Rovers' win over Whitehaven. Picture: Rob Hare

Ford was pleased with the contribution of recent recruit Dec Patton, who scored a try, kicked 11 goals and had had a hand in several of the tries.

He explained: “It’s nice to play with some halves on the field! Dec’s a quality player, he kicks the ball well, he talks well, he distributes the ball well and defends well for a half. I’m pleased to have him.”

It was not all joy for Rovers as their injury jinx struck again when they lost playmaker Paul Turner early in the game with a shoulder injury that is being examined this week to see how long a lay-off he may need.

They now face a trip to The Shay to face Halifax Panthers and Ford is hoping his side have turned a corner.

He added: “I have spoken to the players on a number of occasions and said things are going to turn. These circumstances can’t keep coming at us as they are.

"We spoke about this being the second half of the season and about being a team with a new attitude towards defending – and I’ve seen that.