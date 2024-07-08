Plea for Castleford Tigers fans to pack out Mend-A-Hose Jungle in bid to boost IMG rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Castleford Tigers believe they have done all they can to ensure maximum stadium points when the grading takes place for Super League places next year and are now looking to improve their attendance score.

In an open letter to supporters director Martin Jepson has pleaded for fans to pack out the Mend-A-Hose Jungle for the four remaining home league games this season, but is happy with progress being made to improve the rating from last year which made it touch and go for the Tigers to operate in the top flight in 2025.

He said: “The first team are working hard under Craig Lingard’s leadership to generate positive performances each week, with recent gripping games giving them much-needed confidence to progress into the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With the squad strengthened by our newest recruits, including Tex Hoy and Matty English, along with our young signings too, the on-field performances are set to continue in a positive direction.

Cain Robb celebrates with fans at the end of Castleford Tigers' win at St Helens. Picture: John Victor

"It was really great to see Sam Wood receiving his first England call-up in the win over France. He gave a really good account of himself and for that we congratulate Sam on his hard work paying off.”

Jepson continued: "The board and I would like to provide an update to fans on how we are progressing towards increasing our IMG scores and the essential part that you all continue to play in this.

“Our stadium developments are well under way, with the Princess Street seats now in place, extra corporate seats and upcoming plans to improve the director's seats and walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our broadcast parking area is now complete and the remaining works to the media suite, TV Studio and press area will be completed in the next two months, well ahead of the grading.

“We now have our new big screen in place and are in the final stages of costing up LED systems for three sides of the pitch.

"We are on track and confident that we should receive maximum stadium points.

“Our commitment to you as fans is clear and we are doing everything within our control to gain the IMG points needed to maintain Super League status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The points that we cannot directly control are those related to the game day attendance and these are points that could make a big difference to the overall score.

"We are doing everything within our power to drive more support to the Jungle every game – whether this is special offers, family fun and activities or multi-ticket deals.

“We need to continue to pack the Jungle at each of our last four games this season in a final push towards gaining the highest attendance figures possible and to create an electrifying and intimidating environment to motivate our players.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our season ticket holders for your loyal support of the club this season and give a heartfelt thanks for your continued attendance at the games and understanding whilst we put on special offers to get new fans into the stadium.”