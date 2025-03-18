Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke: 'We've got some work to do'

Featherstone Rovers' Jimmy Beckett aims to stop Catalans Dragons' Sam Tomkins. Picture: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

After back to back defeats ​Featherstone Rovers boss Paul Cooke accepts there is work to be done by his players if they are to turn things round.

Rovers were not disgraced by their 46-18 loss to Super League side Catalans Dragons in the Betfred Challenge Cup as they scored three tries and were within four points of their hosts just three minutes before half-time.

But on the back of a 19-12 home defeat to Sheffield Eagles in the Championship much of the promise of Fev’s early season performances has evaporated.

And it may get tougher before it gets easier for the side with a trip to play early season frontrunners Halifax Panthers this Sunday then a massive home game with Bradford Bulls the following week.

Rovers are down in ninth after losing two of their first three league matches and head coach Cooke admitted strong words were needed after the Eagles loss, although he was able to see some positives from aspects of the display against Catalans.

He said: “We’ve spoken about when things don’t go our way about being tough and trying get through them periods. It’s what we do to put ourselves in them periods of toughness that we’ve got to fix up and fix up quickly.

"When you concede 40-plus points you can never be pleased and I’m not pleased with that. But we lost Carlos (Tuimavave) at half-time and Will Jubb was struggling so didn’t go back on so we had 15 players for the majority of the game.

"There’s some players that have put their hand up and shown that they can compete at this level, but there’s other players that we need to take a good look at and who need to take a look at themselves as well on some of their effort based stuff.

"We’ve got some work to do, but we look forward to the challenge.”

Tuimavave is doubtful for the Halifax game after picking up a wrist injury that is being assessed this week, but Cooke expects Jubb to be available as he sat on the sidelines as more of a precaution.

Rovers could have a new boy in their side following the signing of former Castleford Tigers utility back Ryan Hampshire until the end of the 2025 campaign.

“Ryan is a player of genuine quality,” said his new boss Cooke. “He plays in the halves and at full-back and will bring speed, strength and skill to our squad.

"We look forward to him getting out onto the field, contributing to us with his Super League experience. Ryan’s knowledge, we believe, will also help the other squad members in his position improve.”

Hampshire added: “Being able to get back into training and soon on the pitch after a longer off-season is something I’m excited about.

“I am stepping in to a completely new environment here with Featherstone but they are a passionate club with proud supporters. It is something I’m looking forward to.”