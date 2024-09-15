Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Featherstone Rovers’ push for a place in the Championship play-offs was derailed by an impressive Sheffield Eagles at the Millennium Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield, who had lost their previous five games, crossed over three times to give their own top six hopes a massive boost, while a shell-shocked Rovers remain on the outside looking in after this stunning 20-6 defeat.

Ben Jones-Bishop grabbed a double and full-back Matty Marsh went over as well on a wet afternoon, with Connor Wynne responding for Fev.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with Widnes Vikings losing 30-14 at Doncaster and York losing 20-4 at table-toppers Wakefield Trinity, Fev are still only out of the top six due to points difference.

Action from Featherstone Rovers v Sheffield Eagles. Photo by Kevin Creighton.

But it is a second successive defeat for James Ford’s men at such a crucial point of the season.

You certainly would not have thought the Eagles had lost their last five league games on the trot considering their bright start. Fev’s defence, however, stood up to the challenge to thwart the visitors.

But their persistence eventually paid off when Jones-Bishop was first to react to get his fingertip onto a kick into the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cory Aston was off target with the conversion attempt and, in the blink of an eye, after their first real forage forward, Fev delivered an instant response.

Connor Wynne scores Fev's only try in the defeat by Sheffield Eagles. Photo by Kevin Creighton.

Eddie Battye’s knock-on was punished immediately with Wynne diving over in the corner and Ben Reynolds edged the home side in front with the conversion.

However, an Aston penalty soon levelled the scores up again.

It was no surprise that it was turning into a tight contest. It was 7th versus 6th and nothing could separate the sides in the table before this Round 24 fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sides were inseparable with 26 points apiece, including identical records of 13 wins and 10 defeats. Even a positive points difference of 108 was identical.

Sheffield only had the advantage in the league standings due to scoring 14 more points than Rovers after 23 games.

And the Eagles went six points in front at the break as Marsh spotted a gap and raced clear to make it 12-6.

The start to the second half saw Reynolds tackle the dangerous Jones-Bishop into touch when it looked like the veteran winger was destined to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Fev were giving a numerical when Blake Broadbent was sent to the sin bin.

It could have been a turning point but the Eagles’ defence remained resolute and dug in deep to deny Fev’s 13 men.

Constant pressure was being applied by Rovers but Sheffield somehow survived and managed to extend their lead with another Aston penalty.

It was a crucial stage of the game. And a crucial stage of Fev’s season. But they simply could not break Sheffield down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the visitors ended their losing streak in style when 35-year-old Jones-Bishop spectacularly ran 90 metres after picking up a loose ball to seal a fantastic win and leave Fev with work to do in their final two games of the season to make the play-offs.

Featherstone: Eden, Wynne, Hardcastle, Minikin, Gale, Reynolds, Patton, Nakubuwai, Jones, Lockwood, Beckett, Bussey, Addy

Interchanges: Bowes, Springer, Albert, Arnold

Tries: Wynne

Conversions: Reynolds

Sheffield: Marsh, Jones-Bishop, Welham, Glover, Dawson-Jones, Aston, Hansen, Battye, Halafihi, Dickinson, Bower, J Farrell, Gwaze

Interchanges: Broadbent, Clark, Wood, Roberts

Tries: Jones-Bishop (2), Marsh

Conversions: Aston (2)

Penalties: Aston (2)