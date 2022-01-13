Featherstone Rovers fans backing club for exciting year ahead

Featherstone Rovers look set for an exciting 2022 season.

In a New Year’s update sent out to supporters, Vickers delivered a positive update on what everyone at the club expects to be an exciting 2022 as Rovers push for promotion to Super League.

He said: “During the short time I have been at the club, I have been amazed about the excellent progress under Mark Campbell’s astute leadership and with the squad we have put in place for 2022 under the management of Brian McDermott, we strongly believe we can go one better than the last two Grand Final attempts.

“We were bitterly disappointed after such an impressive season last year to come up short in the Grand Final in Toulouse. We pride ourselves as a club on continuously learning from these experiences and with the team we have in place for 2022, we believe we have the strength and depth to make it third time lucky.

“Since then supporters have been supporting the club in record breaking numbers with us hitting the 1,000 members mark, record Christmas shirt sales and commercial sponsorship numbers outstripping pre Covid levels.

“We were also extremely pleased to receive the significant financial support of £2m from Wakefield Council’s Rugby League Resilience Fund, which we will continue to spend wisely on developments that enhance the experience of our club, whether that’s through creating sustainable business developments, enhancing the match day experience through further investment in infrastructure or through our extensive community grassroots programme.”