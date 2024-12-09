Featherstone Rovers have launched a new fans group that will aim out to give direct feedback to the board on supporters’ new ideas and experiences with the club.

The Blue Wall Voice group will consist of volunteers who will be a broad representation of the fan base with ages ranging from 16 to 70.

The aim is to cater for the views of as wide a cross-section of fans as possible and the group will also be joined by two board members.

Terry Mullaney will lead the group and take a place on the Rovers board to relay the ideas.

He said: “Two way communication between the board and the fans is at the very heart of what we are trying to achieve here.

“We will assume nothing and will be a voice purely by consensus on behalf of the fans. It’s your Featherstone Rovers!

"I genuinely feel bringing the club and its fans closer together will play a vitally important role in ensuring the future success of Featherstone Rovers on and off the field.

“The Blue Wall Voice will also endeavour to arrange exciting events throughout the year and also make the match day experience much more than a game of rugby with the first priority being a a revamp of the popular Fan Zone.

“The group also intends to develop immediately a social media platform where supporters can air their views and share ideas to put forward to the board and vice versa.”

Current members of the group are Ross Blackburn, Garry Crumpton, Robin Evans, Katrina Farrar, Charlie Hewitt, Carl Jeffery, Stephen Knowles, Terry Mullaney, Dave Scott, Richard Slatter, Holly-Amber Spurr, Maureen Tennant-King, Jack Twigg, Alan Widdowson, Julie Widdowson.

Rovers chairman Paddy Handley said: “In a short space of time Terry has brought forward an very enthusiastic group of fans who have been very active not just in suggesting ideas but also in giving up their time to put these ideas into practice.

“This is a sounding board for me as chairman and other board members and I think it will be vital as we continuously seek to drive forward changes at the club.

"It is by no means the sole voice of the supporters at the club, I have met supporter groups interested in promoting away travel, in developing a club podcast and many more fantastic initiatives.

“I know our club is an integral part of the Featherstone community and I will continue to listen to supporters as the club makes progress on and off the field.”