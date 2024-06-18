Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Despite being boosted by the return of playmaker Paul Turner and strong prop Gadwin Springer Featherstone Rovers were frustrated at being unable to bring home the points from their trip to Sheffield Eagles’ Olympic Legacy Park.

After being down to bare bones for the previous game against Swinton the week off helped Featherstone to be able to get a slightly stronger team back on the pitch and as well as having Turner and Springer back they were boosted by the presence of four players on dual registration from Hull KR.

Also in the starting line-up was back rower Luis Johnson, who arrived last week on a short term loan deal from Castleford Tigers that saw him move down the road for an initial two-week spell at Post Office Road.​

But they were still without at least seven first teamers with scrum-half Thomas Lacans, hooker Harry Bowes and forwards Jack Bussey, Brad Day, Josh Hardcastle, Moris Kamano and Nathan Massey all missing the trip to South Yorkshire.

Paul Turner returned from injury for Featherstone Rovers in their narrow defeat at Sheffield Eagles. Picture: Rob Hare

And since their previous match they had also lost the services of Australian prop Jayden Tanner who has left the club for “personal reasons” and young centre Oliver Farrar who has departed due to work commitments.

There is hope, however, that at least two of the absent players can return for this Sunday’s return to the Millennium Stadium as Bussey and Day were close to getting the nod at Sheffield and were included in the initial 21-man squad so it should be a stronger 17 next time out.

It has been a huge challenge for head coach James Ford to get 17 players together for recent games and three back to back defeats in the Championship for the first time in six years have reflected that.

The latest loss came in unlucky fashion when Sheffield needed a try and goal three minutes from time to seal their 18-16 win.

It was in the circumstances an improved effort from Fev, but they are now 10 points behind unbeaten leaders Wakefield Trinity and are beginning to look over their shoulders at the teams below them.

Sixth-placed Rovers now host a York Knights side this Sunday who come into the game off the back of a 40-0 win at Dewsbury in their first game under new head coach Mark Applegarth.