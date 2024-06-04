Featherstone Rovers looking for a re-set after back to back Betfred Championship defeats

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Featherstone Rovers will be pleased to have a week off to clear their heads after back to back defeats have derailed their chances of finishing top of the Betfred Championship.

​Following the surprise loss at Barrow Raiders it was an even bigger shock when James Ford’s men went down 42-40 to Swinton Lions in a high scoring match at the Millennium Stadium.

The result left Rovers eight points behind leaders Wakefield Trinity with four defeats now in their first 10 matches and looking for a re-set when resuming action on Sunday week at Sheffield Eagles.

Fev will be hoping to have several players back from injury and had two making their debut against Swinton with former Castleford Tigers star Greg Eden coming in after his recent move from Halifax and prop Ben Nakubuwai arriving from Leigh Leopards.

New signing Ben Nakubuwai made his debut for Featherstone Rovers against Swinton Lions. Picture: Kevin Creighton

The adaptable Eden was surprisingly chosen at scrum-half as Ford once again had to make changes in the halves with key player Paul Turner missing to add to the already injured Thomas Lacans.

Nakubuwai started at prop after making a season-long loan move from Super League side Leigh.

The 28-year-old has plenty of first-grade experience with Salford Red Devils and Leigh and also played in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

The 6ft 4in Fijian was part of Leigh’s Challenge Cup final winning team and has been a regular feature in Adrian Lam’s team since joining the club in 2022.

On his arrival, Rovers head coach Ford said: “I am absolutely delighted to bring a player of Ben’s calibre to the club.

“He’s a big powerful middle who defends to a high level. We’re all really excited by this signing and we’re all very confident he’ll be a great addition for us.

“I’d like to thank Martin and the board for working really hard to get this done – they’ve gone above and beyond. Also our supporters and sponsors whose combined efforts have helped us improve the quality of our team and squad.