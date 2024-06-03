Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A defensive horror show saw Featherstone Rovers suffer a second successive defeat as they went down to Swinton Lions in a points fest at the Millennium Stadium.

​Points came at a rate of more than one a minute as the visitors went away with a suprise 42-40 victory – their first at the ground since a play-off success in 2006.

Rovers were smarting from another shock loss at Barrow Raiders the previous week and looked to be on course to get straight back to winning ways when opening up an early 12-0 lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But they struggled to contain their opponents all afternoon and a topsy turvy game was finally decided by a Dec Patton penalty four minutes from time.

Danny Addy dives over for a try for Featherstrone Rovers against Swinton Lions. Picture: Kevin Creighton

It had looked so easy for Fev as they scored their first two tries in the opening 12 minutes, Connor Jones and Brad England going over – the latter after a smart kick close to the line by debutant Greg Eden.

With Danny Addy adding two conversions all appeared well in the Rovers camp. But it all changed after Patton’s kick led to a try for Jayden Hatton and Denive Balmforth then went over. Patton’s second goal levelled the scored 24 minutes in.

Brad Day cut through to restore the home lead, with Addy goaling, only for Jake Spedding to go over for the Lions after initially starting the move with an interception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Errors led to Rovers coming under pressure at the end of the half and they conceded again, with Jordy Gibson’s try and Patton’s goal making it 22-18 at the break.

Brad Day scores Featherstone Rovers' third try against Swinton Lions. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Addy sent Connor Wynne over for the first try of the second half and Greg Minikin then charged over. With Addy tagging on the extras it was now 28-22 to Fev.

It got even better when Addy converted his own try and for the second time Rovers held a 12-point advantage.

But for the second time they squandered it as Gavin Rodden and Mitchell Cox crossed for two tries in two minutes to turn the game on its head again. Patton coneverted both to level it up once again with 17 minutes remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The now rampant Lions nudged ahead when Andrew Badrock broke through to score under the posts.

Jack Bussey made his 150th appearance for Featherstone Rovers in the game against Swinton. Picture: Kevin Creighton

But back came Fev with Jones in for his second try and Addy’s goal made it 40-40.

Amazingly there was still one last twist as Swinton were awarded a penalty and Patton sent the ball between the posts from 35m out to become the match winner.

Featherstone Rovers Women also produced a disappointing display to lose 30-10 to previously winless Huddersfield Giants in the Women’s Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result sent Rovers down to the bottom of the table after they found themselves 22-0 behind at half-time.