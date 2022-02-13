Featherstone Rovers make it three from three as Jack Bussey seals victory at Workington Town

Brian McDermott continued his winning start as Featherstone Rovers head coach with victory at Workington Town. Picture: Allan McKenzie/ SWpix.com

While it was never as free flowing as Rovers can be they were in control at 14-0 up at half-time and always kept their hosts at arms length to make it three wins from three in 2022.

Brian McDermott's men made a fast start and were almost ahead inside three minutes only for Junior Moors' pass to be cut out by a Workington defender.

They suffered an early blow, though, when Australian half-back Bayley Gill had his competitive debut for the club quickly ended as he went off injured, looking to have damaged his hamstring.

Brandon Pickersgill was inches away from a try as all the early pressure came from Featherstone, but they did come up with the opening score on seven minutes when Jack Bussey charged over from close range for a try that was converted by Craig Hall.

A second try soon followed as full-back Pickersgill was first to get to a kick ahead by Gareth Gale, just grounding the ball before the back line.

The floodgates did not open, though, as bottom of the table Town dug in, although there was one more Rovers try before half-time when Gale raced over after picking up a fumbled ball.

After keeping their hosts scoreless for the first half it took Workington just four minutes into the second period to open their account, Curtis Teare touching down after chasing a kick downfield early in the tackle count. Oscar Thomas converted to cut the gap to eight points.

Frustration began to grow for Rovers when they came close to scoring twice with Matty Wildie deemed to have knocked on over the line and Pickersgill's grubber being kicked out by the home team.

But any nerves were eased on 57 minutes when Connor Jones finishes off a fine break by Wildie and Hall tagged on the extras to make it 20-6.

Featherstone went down to 12 men for 10 minutes after John Davies was sin-binned for alleged tripping and Town took advantage to score their second try through Conor Fitzsimmons.