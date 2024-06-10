Featherstone Rovers old boy Paddy Handley aims to make a difference after returning as new director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​New board member Paddy Handley has vowed to “make a difference” at Featherstone Rovers.

​Former Rovers player and now successful business man Handley has joined the club’s board with immediate effect as vice-chairman.

He had a successful four-year playing career with Fev from 1997, making 113 appearances, and also played for Leeds Rhinos, York and Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since ending his playing career Handley has established a thriving company in the construction industry and is managing director of York-based PMJ Masonry. He has retained an interest in rugby league and coaches junior teams at Heworth ARL.

Paddy Handley in his playing days with Featherstone Rovers.

He said: “I feel incredibly honoured to join Mark Campbell and the board at Rovers.

“Rovers are a very special club for me and when I was made aware that Mark was looking to strengthen the board I was very keen to jump on board.

"I know the club has had a challenging few months, but I’m very confident with the introduction of myself and potentially other new board members in the near future, we will quickly get the club back to where it needs to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to make it clear that I’m not here to make up the numbers. I’m seriously committed to making a difference at the club and I have ambitious plans to make immediate stadium improvements, most notably in terms of the Post Office Road terrace and in a massive overhaul of the player facilities, including changing rooms.”

Handley added: “Featherstone has an excellent platform to build upon. It owns every inch of its 20 acre site, it is one of the best supported clubs in the game, both home and away.

"In terms of performance, we have always been at the top end of the table challenging for promotion. I have been along to recent games and just love the energy around the fans and the stadium and I really do want to make a difference in taking the club forward on and off the pitch.

“I have met Mark as well as existing and potential new board members and I feel a real energy around the group to drive the club forward in areas such as stadium improvements, marketing and events, technology and retail. I am genuinely excited for the club moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman Mark Campbell said: “I made it clear in recent announcements that the club were looking for new energised board members, people with a genuine passion for the club and Paddy absolutely fits that bill.

“In the brief time I have been working with Paddy, it is clear he does walk the talk and he has already been a great help to myself and Steve Clough in his support for the club.

"I genuinely believe that with the addition of Paddy we can continue our journey of improvement and I’m very excited about some of the proposed changes at the club in the immediate future.”

Rovers will be holding a fans forum on Thursday, June 20 (7pm), where Paddy Handley will meet supporters and set out his plans.