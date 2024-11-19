Featherstone Rovers recruitment plans revealed with six new signings for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Featherstone Rovers’ squad for the 2025 Championship season is taking shape with six new signings confirmed, including three from Australia, a former Castleford Tigers winger and vastly experienced Samoa and Tonga internationals.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlos Tuimavave is arriving on a two-year deal from Hull after playing in Super League for nine seasons and he will be joined by prolific try scoring winger Derrell Olpherts who has switched from Wakefield Trinity along with Australian Toby Boothroyd.

Two more Aussies will be in Fev colours next year with young back rower Clay Webb and half-back Zach Herring joining while former Tonga international Sitaleki Akauola has switched from Championship rivals Toulouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head coach James Ford is excited by the new recruits who he believes will help Rovers challenge for top spot next year.

New Featherstone Rovers recruit Derrell Olpherts in action in his Castleford Tigers days. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: "I’m delighted to be putting a squad together with genuine competition for places.

"I’m very excited to watch these men fight for a starting spot in our team.

“It’s a huge coup to bring someone of Carlos’ stature to the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as we heard he’d become available, we were immediately interested in bringing him in and for him to join us for the next two years is really exciting.

Carlos Tuimavave will bring experience to Featherstone Rovers' team in 2025. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

“He’s one of the most professional and experienced outside backs in the game, with a proven track record of performing in big games and that will be invaluable for our club, both on an off the field.

“To be able to add a forward of Sitaleki’s experience and quality to our ranks is huge for the club.

“Sitas intent of carry and initial contact will be a huge weapon. He’s a quality impact player and I’m confident he’ll be a massive addition to our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the signing of former Cas player Olpherts on a one-year deal, Ford said: “He’s one of the most durable and experienced players in the Championship and will add so much to our club, both on and off the field. He’s a prolific try scorer, I’m sure he’ll be a fan favourite in no time.”

The three Australian signings are set to thrill Fev fans, according to Ford, who added: “Toby runs really strong leads and drops, finds his front and defends to a high level of detail. We’re really excited by his potential.

"Clay’s tough, athletic and hungry to establish himself at this level in the UK, I’m sure he’ll quickly become a hit with our loyal fans.

“At 23 we’re confident Zach has plenty of development left in him. He has a quality running game and is a strong left footed kicker, something that will bring more balance to our last tackle options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m excited to see him compete against the other half-back options for a starting spot.”

Experienced 32-year-old outside back Tuimavave brings a wealth of experience to the club, having won the Challenge Cup in back to back seasons in 2016 and 2017 with Hull.

The New Zealand-born player made his professional debut in the NRL in 2012 for New Zealand Warriors and also featured for Newcastle Knights before making the move the England almost a decade ago.

With almost 200 top grade games under his belt to date, the former Samoan international has developed into a leader in recent seasons, captaining Hull throughout the 2023 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I can’t wait to get started at Featherstone, as soon as I heard they were interested I jumped at the chance to sign.

“Rovers is an impressive club with bags of ambition and I’m looking forward to adding a bit of experience to the side to help some of the younger squad members as well.

“I loved my time in Hull, but the opportunity to take on a new challenge with Fev was too good to refuse and I’m looking forward to getting started with a big pre-season.”

Olpherts is another experienced recruit who has signed a one-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old winger made his professional debut in 2012 with Dewsbury before spending the majority of career in Super League with spells at Salford, Castleford and Leeds.

Olpherts joined his hometown club Trinity this year and scored 27 tries in 28 appearances.

Speaking to the club website about his deal, Olpherts said: “I’m really excited to make the switch to Featherstone. I can’t wait to get in on day one and rip into pre-season.

“I’m 32 now, so the opportunity to help mentor some of the younger members of the squad was one thing that really appealed to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year was one of the best and most consistent of my career so I’m looking to build on that momentum and make a positive impact on a really ambitious club.”

Powerful 21-year-old back rower Boothroyd was a teammate of Olpherts’ in 2024 and is being backed to add some punch to the Fev pack.

He came through the junior grades at St George and Cronulla in New South Wales, scored six tries for Trinity in 11 appearances in 2024 and joins Ford’s squad on a 12-month contract.

“It’s great to be able to sign with Featherstone for next year. It’s a club with a proud history and huge ambition and I’m looking forward to being a part of it,” he commented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really enjoyed making the switch to the UK in the last 12 months and so jumped at the chance to extend my stay here for another year.

"Fordy is building a great roster and I’m ready to earn the respect of the boys and my place in the side week in week out.”

Exciting youngster Webb has signed on a one-year deal from Newcastle Knights, where he featured for the club’s NSW Cup side in 2024.

The 22 year old has become an established edge forward over the course of the last of the last four years with both Canberra and the Knights in Australia’s second grade competition, making more than 60 appearances at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is determined to make the switch to the Northern Hemisphere a successful one and said: “I’m made up to sign a deal with Featherstone, it’s a club with a rich history and one that’s got plenty of ambition to match my own, I can’t wait to get over to England and get started.

“I like to challenge myself and this move will do exactly that, it’ll be a completely new experience for me living in a new country with a different culture and even a different style of rugby.

“After speaking to Fordy it’s clear that Fev will suit the type of player I am, I’m ready to rip into pre-season, earn the trust of the boys and play a role in what will hopefully be a successful 2025 season.”

Half-back Herring, 23, is also on a one-year contract after leaving Newcastle Knights, where he was a regular in their NSW Cup side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is keen to hit the ground and explained: “As soon as the chance came up to make the move to the UK with Fev, I jumped at it, it’s a massive opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s going to be a completely new experience for me; it’s exciting to get out of my comfort zone and I’m ready to show the club and the fans what I can do.

“I’m joining a really talented squad, full of quality players, I’m looking forward to earning a spot in the 17 and having an impact.”

Powerhouse forward Akauola is another on a one-year deal and the 32-year-old is switching to West Yorkshire after two years in France with Toulouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After making his professional debut back in 2013 with Wests Tigers, the prop played for Penrith Panthers before coming to the UK to play in Super League with Warrington in 2018.

Now, after seven years playing in the Northern Hemisphere across spells with the Wolves, Rochdale, Salford and Toulouse, Akauola will head to Post Office Road for his 18th professional season.

Speaking to the club, he said: “I’ve loved my time in France but after speaking to Fordy and his vision for the squad and club it was something that really appealed to me and I’m looking forward to coming across and getting started.

“I’m a little bit older now, but I still have plenty to give on the field. I feel like I can make a difference, particularly to help some of the club’s talented young forwards and I’m sure we can achieve something special in 2025.”