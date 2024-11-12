​Featherstone Rovers have tied down a number of key players as they look to build their squad round them for the 2025 season.

​Playmaker Ben Reynolds, full-back Caleb Aekins, livewire hooker Connor Jones, winger Connor Wynne and 2024 skipper Danny Addy are the first players confirmed to be staying with the Post Office Road club after putting pen to paper on new deals.

Reynolds was the first to be confirmed after he made a long term commitment to his boyhood club by agreeing a new three-year deal.

After spells with Fev and both Hull clubs in 2024 the 30-year-old will be hoping a more settled time helps him play his best rugby, although he did make an impact with Rovers this year, scoring nine tries in 16 appearances and kicking 60 goals.

Ben Reynolds scored nine tries and kicked 60 goals in the 2024 season with Featherstone Rovers and has now committed to another three years at the club. Picture: Kevin Creighton

He said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal here at Featherstone.

“After I rejoined the club, the growth we made together as a group I feel was there for all to see and I’m excited to see what we can achieve over the next few seasons.

“I love the club, the boys and the fans so it was an easy decision for me to stay. I have no doubt Featherstone is on the up and I’m pleased to be a part of it.”

Featherstone head coach James Ford said: “Even though Ben spent some time away from the club last season, the impact he made at the start of the year and then once he returned was huge, so we’re thrilled to be able to sign him up long term.

Caleb Aekins dives over for a try for Featherstone Rovers during the 2024 season. Picture: Kevin Creighton

“Ben brings plenty of attacking threat to our team. His organisational skills and kicking game are second to none and he’s established himself as a real leader at the club.”

Ford also sees 26-year-old Aekins as a big player for his team and is pleased he has penned another two-year deal with the club.

He added: “To tie up a player of the quality of Caleb is big for the club. In the last couple of years he’s proved what a classy and consistent performer he is.

“Having someone of Caleb’s experience at the back provides a calming influence on the playing group, he’s very much a player you can build a team around.”

Danny Addy has agreed a further one-year stay with hometown club Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

New Zealand-born Aekins, who joined from Leigh for the 2023 season, is excited to commit his future to Featherstone.

He commented: “I’ve loved the last two seasons here and I’m looking forward to 2025 already.

“My family and I are really settled here; we’ve been embraced by the club and the loyal fans and I can’t wait to play in front of the Blue Wall for a further couple of years.

“The 2024 season was full of challenges and lessons, but the back half of the year has very much given us momentum to springboard into next year, I can’t wait to see what we can achieve.”

Australian Jones has also signed a new two-year deal with Rovers.

The 28 year-old hooker has been one of the most influential players in Rovers squad over the last four seasons after rejoining the club from Salford Red Devils in 2021 and has made 122 appearances for the club to date, including an impressive 31 games in 2024.

Jones said: “I’m really pleased to re-sign at Fev for another two years. I’ve been in the UK for nearly six years now and love the club, it was a no brainer for me to stay.

“I’m excited to be a part of what Fordy is building for next year.

“We’re making some quality additions to the squad and I’m looking forward to being part of the push for higher honours and silverware in 2025.”

The experienced Addy has extended his stay with his hometown club by a year, with an option of another year, after arriving from Salford in 2024.

Able to play a number of different positions, his versatility makes him a big asset to Ford’s squad.

He told the club website: “As a local lad who grew up and played his junior rugby in the area, it was always an ambition of mine to play for Featherstone and so the chance to stay here was another year was a no brainer.

“Being able to lead the boys week in week out was something I really enjoyed, I feel like I learned a lot as a player and a person, as did the squad as a whole.

“We finished the year pretty well, which has given us the confidence and the hunger to go bigger and better in 2025 and I’m looking forward to being a part of it under Fordy.”

Wynne, who won the fans’ player of the year for 2024, has signed a 12 month extension for 2025.

The 23-year-old outside back was Fev’s top try scorer with 21 in 26 appearances in 2024 and is looking to kick on again.

He said: “I really enjoyed my first year at Featherstone and jumped at the chance to stay for another year.

“After leaving Hull I wasn’t sure where I would end up next, but I’ve very much found a home at Rovers and I’ve played some of the best and most consistent rugby of my career here, I’m looking forward to building on that again in 2025.

“The club is on the up, with plenty of ambition. With the squad Fordy is putting together it’s an exciting journey to be on and I can’t wait for next season to kick off already.”

On keeping Jones, Addy and Wynne, coach Ford added: “Retaining Connor (Jones) is a really important piece of business for the club, we’re delighted he’s staying for another two years.

“Anyone who has watched Connor play over the last few years know what he brings, quality around the ruck and a relentless work ethic off the ball, week in week out.

“His knowledge of the game is second to none and he’s shown real leadership on and off the field in recent seasons; he’ll undoubtedly have a huge role to play for us next year.

“In his first year with the club Danny quickly became an integral part of the playing group, we’re thrilled he’s signed on for 2025.

“Danny brings so many qualities on the field in both attack and defence and his work ethic, versatility and durability is second to none.

“He’s a natural leader and the ultimate professional that our younger players can really learn from; I’m sure he’ll have a big role to play in what we’re aiming to achieve next season.

“I was great to see how much Connor grew as a player on and off the field with us last year, he finished the season as one of our best and most consistent performers.

“Connor (Wynne) brings everything you want from an outside back in spades. He’s powerful, agile and quick, with an ability to turn half chances into tries, we’re really happy to have him on board again for 2025 and I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him out there scoring more tries for the club.”