Featherstone Rovers rocked by potential half-back injury crisis

Danny Addy may have to move into the halves for Featherstone Rovers with a number of players likely to be out of action for their 1895 Cup tie against Keighley Cougars. Picture: Kevin Creighton

​Featherstone Rovers have been forced to weigh up options after losing three half-backs for their first round 1895 Cup tie at home to Keighley Cougars this Saturday.

After difficulties putting out a consistent half-back combination last year head coach ​James Ford appeared to have given himself plenty of options to choose from as Rovers entered the 2025 season.

But just two weeks into the Betfred Championship campaign they have lost Australian recruit Zach Herring who has gone back home, released from his Featherstone contract on compassionate grounds.

Key playmaker Ben Reynolds was then forced to miss the trip to London Broncos last Sunday because of injury, but Fev still had their French star Thomas Lacans as a more than capable back up and could call on off season signing Calum Turner who has experience of playing in the halves for Dewsbury Rams and Castleford Tigers.

However, Lacans had to leave the field in the 14-12 defeat against the Broncos with a head injury and failed his HIA so will not be available for the next game, against Keighley.

It all leads Fev with a sudden potential lack of options in crucial positions, but experienced players Danny Addy and Caleb Aekins can step into the halves in an emergency having played there before.

“It’s not great, missing Ben and Zach going home then Thomas coming off with a concussion, but we’ve got to deal with it,” said Ford.

"Two weeks ago I had four half-backs and was spoilt for choice, now we’ve got to find a solution. There’s going to be moments when you’ve got to show resilience. We’ll work really hard.”

On the London game, Ford added: “We’ll learn some lessons. We’ll look at some of the things we did with the ball, decisions and some of our play selections.

"But we can’t let one little blip knock us off our path. We’ve worked really hard in pre-season, we’ve been pretty good really from the first session.

"That was the worst we’ve played, but I don’t want to take anything away from London, they were good. They completed at a high rate and defensively they were very good.

"We had enough opportunity, territory, possession to win the game, albeit there wasn’t a lot between the teams.”

Like Fev, opponents Keighley come into Saturday’s game off the back of a big disappointment as they were well beaten 44-0 at Rochdale in League One last weekend.

Rovers, meanwhile, have launched ‘Pit to Pitch’, a behind-the-scenes docuseries that will take fans on a journey through the club’s 2025 season.

‘Pit to Pitch’ will showcase the highs and lows of a Betfred Championship campaign, giving supporters access to the inner workings of the squad, coaching staff, and club operations. The series will be available to watch on the club’s official YouTube channel.