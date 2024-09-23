Featherstone Rovers run in nine tries to set up thrilling finish to season at York

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Featherstone Rovers go into their last game of the regular season knowing a win will seal fourth place in the Betfred Championship and a play-off place.

A comfortable 50-12 win over Dewsbury Rams in the final home game of the season set up a thrilling finish to the campaign for James Ford’s men.

A nine-try show saw them sign off in style at the Millennium Stadium and Rovers will now be looking to make it an equally impressive ending to the regular season when they travel to take on York Knights next Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fev can still finish anywhere from fourth to seventh as they are level on points with York and Sheffield Eagles and are just one point above Widnes Vikings with all the clubs just having one match left.

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate one of their nine tries. Picture: Kevin Creighton

They are likely to need to get a result against the in-form Knights with Sheffield away to bottom of the table Dewsbury Rams and Widnes at fourth from bottom Barrow Raiders.

But they can take some confidence into the game after easily seeing off the Rams in a much better display than the one they delivered the previous week against the Eagles.

With Thomas Lacans back at scrum-half after three months out through injury, Caleb Aekins restored to his full-back position and Brad Day back in the second row they had more organisation and were soon on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an early chance went begging Fev were ahead from the eighth minute as Aekins weaved his way over for a try converted by Ben Reynolds.

Ben Reynolds looks for support. Picture: Kevin Creighton

Further pressure followed and Reynolds converted his own well taken try to make it 12-0.

Dewsbury replied through their former Fev player Keenen Tomlinson, with Calum Turner goaling. But on the half-hour a great move from their own half was finished off by Reynolds and the 12-point lead was restored.

Lacans then marked his return with a try to make it 22-6 at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Jimmy Beckett charging over against his former team early in the second half it was effectively all over.

Winger Connor Wynne took centre stage from this point as he scored the next two tries and went on to finish with a hat-trick.

Connor Jones also got in on the scoring as Rovers ran away with the game.

Rovers ended with 11 men after Danny Addy and Jack Arnold were sin-binned within two minutes of each other for late tackles and the Rams scored a late consolation try through Ollie Greensmith, with Turner converting.