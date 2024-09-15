The loss, thanks to a double from Ben Jones-Bishop and one try from full-back Matty Marsh, could prove to be costly with Fev remaining in seventh place and out of the play-offs on points difference.

Rovers’ only points came from a Connor Wynne converted try in the first half and although they had plenty of the ball for long periods they lacked a cutting edge to break down a stubborn Sheffield side, who ended a five-game losing streak to get their own top six push back on track.

“We certainly didn’t deserve to win the game,” Ford told BBC Radio Leeds after the game. “Sheffield gave us enough opportunities with penalties and errors. I think we had six or seven more sets than them in the second half.

“We had that ten minute period where they were down to 12 men and we still didn’t stretch them.”

He went on: “We served up rubbish. What we served up in trying to break them down and ball in their 20 was miles off. Our spine looked really disconnected. Some of our play selection, play execution was just nowhere near from where it needed to be.

“It was really, really disappointing. Our tryline attack was woeful. Absolutely woeful.”

On Jones-Bishop’s performance, Ford said:

“I thought Bish played really well. He is a quality player. It was game over (after his second try).

“I knew he would score as soon as I picked it up as he is so quick.”

While the defeat is far from ideal, losses for Widnes and York today sees Fev only outside the play-off on points difference with a home game against rock bottom Dewsbury Rams up next before finishing the season at the Knights.

He said: “We have got to fight really hard and get back into some form. It’s in our hands. We have got to focus on beating Dewsbury and go from there.

“Right now it’s about us and looking at what went wrong and fixing it up. We have got to get it right for Dewsbury.”

