From pitch to classroom with Ryan Hudson's Elite Teaching Solutions offering new careers for rugby league players

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 18th May 2024, 06:00 BST
​Elite Teaching Solutions is championing careers for Championship rugby league players to empower the next generation through mentorship, teamwork and resilience on and off the pitch.

The West Yorkshire-based recruitment agency is proud to be launching a ground-breaking career pathway for semi-professional rugby league players.

By partnering with athletes, Elite Teaching Solutions aims to harness their ethos and mentality to educate and inspire children in the classroom – and even more importantly, the partnership of both is working.

The agency was founded by former Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity player Ryan Hudson, who knows more than most about the transition from playing to forging a career outside of the playing field.

Featherstone Rovers' Connor Jones is enjoying working with Elite Teaching Solutions. Picture: Kevin CreightonFeatherstone Rovers' Connor Jones is enjoying working with Elite Teaching Solutions. Picture: Kevin Creighton
He said: “There’s no denying that all professional and semi-professional athletes possess a unique set of skills, including discipline, teamwork and resilience.

"But what is working so magically within our community is the hunger and passion a number of semi-professional rugby league players have for working within the education sector as teaching assistants, SEND teaching assistants and educational support staff.

“I recognised early into the agency many RL players have become some of our most valuable and treasured assets in various schools – both in infant and secondary environments – and I for one truly believe that the admiration and success is down to the respect and skills learnt from playing.

"Plus having a positive role model in school for children is excellent to see, especially with behaviour in schools getting more challenging and the pressures bigger than ever.”

Batley Bulldogs duo Joe Gibbons and Luke Cooper are part of Elite Teaching Solutions' team.Batley Bulldogs duo Joe Gibbons and Luke Cooper are part of Elite Teaching Solutions' team.
With Elite Teaching Solutions working with players from clubs such as Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs, Doncaster, Bradford Bulls and Hunslet Hawks, together they aim to unlock lasting impact, both in their careers and in the lives of others.

Bradford Bulls player and Elite Teaching Solutions educator Mitch Souter said: “I’ve been with Elite Teaching Solutions for almost two months now and since starting with them I've been taught and seen nothing but professionalism, good connection and warm friendly work environments.

"More than anything, I’m enjoying my time in the classroom – supporting children on their learning journey and sharing with them skills I’ve also learnt from coaches and peers from rugby over the years.”

Featherstone Rovers fan favourite Connor Jones is another on Elite’s books.

He said; “Working for Elite Teaching Solutions has been the perfect job for me alongside my rugby commitments.

"I love going into schools and helping students achieve their goals and ETS have helped me get qualified and provided relevant training so I can go into schools with plenty of confidence so I can deliver great lessons.

"I would highly recommend anyone wanting to get into teaching or cover supervising to get in contact with ETS.”

With positive feedback from schools and educators, Elite Teaching Solutions have seen a rapid rise in its first quarter of business and show no sign of slowing down.

They are looking for more semi-professional sports players that are passionate about making a difference to children's lives and they can get in touch via www.eliteteachingsolutions.com or by ringing 01977 26906.

