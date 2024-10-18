Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield Trinity club captain Matty Ashurst is hoping for the “perfect ending” to his ten-year career at Belle Vue as he prepares to lead the side out for the last time in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday.

Ashurst, who joined Trin from Salford in 2015, announced at the end of last month that he would be leaving the club having already helped the team lift the League Leaders’ Shield and the 1895 Cup at Wembley in 2024.

A win in Saturday’s Grand Final at home to Toulouse would seal a remarkable treble, as well as being a “fitting way” to concluding Ashurst’s time at Wakefield.

He said ahead of his final game: “It’s a bit of a strange feeling that it will be the last time I’ll pull on the Wakefield shirt after so long. It will be an emotional day for myself and if I can, hopefully, lead the club to a Grand Final win in my last game it will be great, especially after the year we have had - in my testimonial year and winning at Wembley.

“It would be great to go out on a high. We set out our goals at the start of the year that we wanted to win all three trophies that were available. There’s one more to get.

“We have all got that common goal and we have been working towards it all year. Hopefully we can finish with a good performance, a win and another trophy.

“It would be the perfect ending for me. It would be a fitting way to end my time here with all three trophies. Fingers crossed we can get the win.”

However, Ashurst and his team-mates are under no illusions of the challenge that Toulouse, who finished runners-up to Trinity in the league, face, especially after last Sunday’s come-from-behind victory over York Knights.

“It was a tough game,” the skipper admitted. “York played really well and we weren’t at our best. They made it really hard for us and the game was in the balance for a big period.

“But I was always confident in the lads that we could come out on the other side. We have been fantastic all year and we did well to dig ourselves out of the position we were in. All the lads know we will have to play better than that to win this week.

“Toulouse have been great. When it comes to this time of year you maybe have to play a different style of rugby with the weather because we’re getting back into pre-season time now.

“Last week we made too many errors and put pressure on ourselves, which you can’t do in play-off rugby. We found that out last week. Hopefully we can put that right this week.

“They have got threats all over the park. Their outside backs are a big strength, so if we can look after some of their individual players it will go a long way into helping us win the game.”

Summing up his decade at Belle Vue, Ashurst revealed:

“Throughout my ten years it has been a bit of a rollercoaster. There have been some ups and downs, some years have been better than others but I’ve enjoyed it all.

“I’d like to thank all of the boys I’ve played with throughout my time here because that’s what’s kept me here, the group.

“I have been involved with some special teams but probably none more than this one now. To finish with three trophies with this group would be fantastic.”

He added: “It’s good to know that I’m leaving the club in a lot better place than probably when I first arrived here. Matt (Ellis, owner) coming in has been fantastic for everything, on and off the field.

“The buzz that’s been created around the place, the fans have really jumped on board. The club is in a great position and to win this week is important going into next year, hopefully back in Super League.

“Hopefully we can get the job done.”