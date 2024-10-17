Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Trinity star Luke Gale has admitted his main focus is on getting the club “back to Super League” as he prepares to take to a rugby league field for the last time in the Championship Grand Final on Saturday evening (7pm kick off).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular and experienced half-back, 36, announced his retirement from the sport back in July after making over 300 appearances with eight different clubs across a glittering 17-year career.

A former England international, Gale won a League Leaders’ Shield with Castleford Tigers in 2017 and captained Leeds Rhinos to Challenge Cup glory - even kicking the winning drop-goal - in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this Saturday’s showpiece occasion with Toulouse at the DIY Kitchens Stadium gives Wakefield, and Gale, the chance to complete a remarkable second tier treble, having already claimed the League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup. Although with IMG’s official grading system not being revealed until next week, promotion to Super League, whatever the result, is not 100 per cent guaranteed.

Luke Gale in action for Wakefield Trinity. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe.

So has Gale had the chance to realise this outing will be the final time he laces up his boots as a professional rugby league player?

“No, to be honest,” he told the Wakefield Express. “But it’s not really about me retiring, it’s about getting Wakefield back to Super League. That’s the main goal.

“The by-product of that is that it is my last game which I probably don’t want to think about. It probably won’t sink in until next weekend when we’ve got no game and I realise I’ll never play a game again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The last six weeks have been quite strange. The more it goes on, and the closer it comes to the time, it’s been difficult knowing that I still love the game.

Luke Gale runs in for a try for Wakefield at Siddal in the Challenge Cup earlier this season.

“But it’s harder to keep up and the body’s not getting any younger. It’s the games that get you. Training’s fine but the impact of the games is very tough.

“You’re just grateful to go out on your own terms. I’ve seen friends who have gone one season too long or friends where an injury took care of their send-off. It’s not nice in both regards.

“Going out on my own terms will make me happy.”

Trin have made it to the Grand Final after a near-faultless season - their only blemish coming against Toulouse in July - saw them top the league at a canter, although York Knights pushed them all the way in last Sunday’s semi-final, with Wakey having to fighting back from 13-12 down in the final 15 minutes to eventually win 22-13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he thought those were going to be his last minutes on a rugby pitch, Gale firmly responded:

“I had complete faith in the group that we’d go down to the other end and get some tries.

“You don’t think of the personal stuff. You think more of the team and I knew that we’d dig in and find a way, which we did, and we’d be in the final.”

He added “But they (Toulouse) beat us convincingly (in France). The team talk makes itself. It looks after itself. They beat us in every facet of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was hoping to get Toulouse. Bradford would have been great for the club and the atmosphere. I personally was hoping we’d get Toulouse.”

Gale drew slight comparisons from Trin’s win last weekend with Cas’ thrilling Super League play-off semi-final victory over St Helens in 2017. That unbelievable ending saw the Tigers, thanks to Gale’s after-the-hooter penalty, take the game to golden point extra time, where his trusted right boot swung over a drop-goal, earning a Grand Final showdown with Leeds.

He will be hoping, however, for a different final result on Saturday.

“We started off great in the St Helen’s game but then I don’t know how we were still in the game to be honest. It was over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But big games are always on little moments. We get a penalty for a block on Shenny (Michael Shenton) and I kicked the goal.

“We then got a bit of luck at the weekend, with Pratty (Oliver Pratt coming up with the ball after they slip.

“Moments make games, especially big games. And you always look back at those moments that happen for you or against you. And it happened for us on Sunday.”

He added: “Unfortunately we didn’t cover ourselves in glory that day (in the final). We got beat by a Leeds team that had been there and done it. I learnt a lot from that game, especially conditions-wise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We probably tried to play an expansive game, October, raining down, slippy pitch, and Leeds had been there and done it.

“I learnt a lot going forwards from that game.”

So where does 2024 and Trin’s achievements rank for Gale?

He confirmed: “It’s been one of the most enjoyable years of my career. Maybe because I’m older and I appreciate it more. I was almost retired at Keighley. I decided I was going to do one year there and kind of hang them up there.

“But then Wakefield came in 18 months ago. I kind of thought it was over, so it makes it even more sweeter.

“It’s been a fantastic year, the group, the staff, Matt (Ellis, owner), his family, the full club is a pleasure to be at. I am staying on at the academy which is something I am really excited for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have just got to win on Saturday. It’s home advantage and it will be massive for us, for the fans to cheer us home.

“They have got right behind us and have been fantastic all year. They deserve it.”

Saturday will not only be a double celebration for Gale, but also for Championship player of the year Max Jowitt who is getting married today (Thursday).

Gale revealed: “He booked it late on in October thinking no one plates this long and it will have been booked a couple of years. It’s a great day for him and his partner and I’m sure they will have a fantastic day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Max is a great professional. He will enjoy his wedding, come into training the next day and celebrate after the game!

“There are a few of the lads going over but we’re getting an early night because we’ve got training on Friday morning.

“Max will have to be really sensible, enjoy himself, but not too much, and get ready for the game on Saturday.”

Wakefield Trinity face Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final at the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Saturday, October 19 (kick off 7pm), with the club recently confirming that both the North Stand and the main Neil Fox MBE Stand are sold out, meaning only tickets for the West Stand terrace remain.