Wakefield Trinity star Luke Gale has confirmed that he will be retiring from rugby league at the end of the 2024 season.

The 36-year old will be hanging up his boots after making over 300 appearances with eight different clubs during a glittering 17-year career.

The former England international, however, will be staying with Trinity to become head coach of the club’s academy.

After coming through the youth system at Leeds Rhinos, Gale moved on loan to Doncaster becoming National League 2 young player of the year in 2008 after scoring 24 tries.

His performances in the lower leagues saw a number of Super League teams come calling with Harlequins and Brian McDermott securing Gale’s services for three years between 2009 and 2011 before a two year stint at Bradford Bulls.

In 2015, Gale first linked up with Daryl Powell as he joined Castleford Tigers going on to win a Man of Steel award, three consecutive Albert Goldthorpe Medals, a League Leaders Shield and appearing at Old Trafford in the Tigers’ only Grand Final appearance to date.

It was while at Castleford that the half-back was first called into the England side making his debut in the 2016 Four Nations and eventually going on to play in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final narrowly losing 6-0 to Australia.

Injuries marred his end at Castleford before a hometown return to the Rhinos in 2019 where he captained the side to the 2020 Challenge Cup, kicking the winning drop goal in a thrilling 17-16 victory over Salford Red Devils.

After stops at Hull FC and Keighley Cougars in 2022 and the start of 2023, Gale joined Wakefield where he battled valiantly to keep the club in the top flight, ultimately coming up short.

He has been instrumental in Trinity’s resurgence in the Betfred Championship, once again teaming up with Powell and has steered the club to the top of the league table and leaves them primed and ready for a return to Super League.

On retiring, Gale said: “The game is getting tougher and I'm getting older and it’s not getting any easier. I spoke to my family and had a good chat with Daryl and this announcement has been in the pipeline for about six weeks.

“We had a contract to go round again but with the game getting harder I felt it was the right time to hang them up. I am massively excited for that next journey staying on in rugby league and becoming the Head Coach of the Academy here at Wakefield from next season.

“I’ve had 17/18 years as a professional and I’ve had the pleasure of playing for some great clubs, some amazing blokes and I’ve created some special memories along the way but I believe now is the right time to move on to that next chapter.