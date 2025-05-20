'Improving' Castleford Tigers excited for big derby test against Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers players celebrate during their 48-16 win over Salford Red Devils. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire believes his side are showing big signs of improvement as they head into their big derby game at home to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

Magic Weekend aside, the Tigers have found more consistency in recent weeks after adding more competition for places with additions made to the squad and have won two of their last three games to be comfortably clear of bottom spot.

But they have yet to win in three derby games with Wakefield Trinity and Leeds this year and owe supporters a good show on home soil against the Rhinos this weekend.

The Tigers will not be lacking in motivation for the game with head coach McGuire knowing all about the rivalry, having seen it from the other side when a player at Leeds.

He said: “If you’re not excited for that game you’re probably in the wrong sport.

"We have spoken about next week already. We’ll prepare and give Leeds the respect they deserve because they are a good team and they are playing really well.

"But down here, Saturday afternoon, it should be packed , a great atmosphere and the lads are looking forward to it.

"We’ll put ourselves in a good position to win."

On the Tigers’ 48-16 win over Salford and recent form McGuire said: “It’s a happy dressing room. There were a few errors, but the response was good. We were able to defend it then respond again and go on to score – for me that’s an improvement from where we’ve been and we scored some nice tries.

"We’re after consistency and we haven’t quite been able to do that yet. But I think this last month there’s been – barring the Wakefield game at Magic – some good signs that we’re on a nice rise.

"Things that we’re doing in training are coming out there on the field. We’ve just got to keep working hard, we’ve got to keep doing things with intensity and keep learning, coaches including, trying to get better.”

McGuire added: “I asked for a response and we owed the club and the fans, especially the fans that went up to Newcastle, a response.

"I felt like we needed to show a bit more character and they did that under tough circumstances. It’s always a tough week when you’re not quite sure what’s going to be thrown at you. I’m really pleased, it shows we are improving and getting better.”