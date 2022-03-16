IN PICTURES: 12 action shots from Eastmoor Dragons' game against East Leeds

A young Dragons side ran into a strong East Leeds team that has made an impressive start and followed up their 48-0 opening day win over Drighlington with a 66-4 victory at Eastmoor.

The early season leaders were 30-0 ahead at the break, through a Luke Littlewood brace and tries for Sam Storey, Shane Plunkett and Luke Mullen.

Storey and Plunkett went on to complete hat-tricks, while Nathan Conroy crossed twice and finished with nine goals for a personal tally of 26 points.

Ben Walkin also charged over in the second half, but the Dragons kept going and were rewarded when they became the first team to score against East Leeds, Ashley Allman crossing the line.

They were already 50-0 down before putting their only points on the board, but this will be a learning experience for a young side still making its way at this level.

Eastmoor entertain Drighlington this Saturday.

