Normanton Knights hit back to claim second National Conference win of season
NORMANTON Knights came from behind to make it two wins from two in a thrilling National Conference Division Two match.
After opening the scoring at Beverley with a Charlie Barker penalty, the Knights then struggled to put their moves together for the rest of the opening period.
They failed to get over the line and found themselves 15-2 behind at the interval before launching a stirring fightback in the second half that brought about a 22-21 victory.
The East Riding outfit dominated exchanges in the opening 40 minutes with tries by Billy Riby, Francis Coggle and Josh Poskitt.
The latter added a conversion while Lewis Poskitt fired over a drop-goal late in the half to make it 15-2.
By the hour mark, however, the Knights were 22-15 ahead, having posted a Jake Crossland brace and touchdowns for Alex Barker and Connor Wilson, a couple of which Joe Crossland improved.
Beverley responded with an Alex Calvert try five minutes from time, Josh Poskitt adding the extras.
But in a tense finish to the game the hosts were unable to register the further score that could have thwarted Normanton’s 22-21 win.
Following on from their 22-10 success against Wigan St Judes in their opening fixture it has been an encouraging start to the campaign for Normanton, who are one of three clubs to have won their first two matches. This Saturday they are at away to Hunslet Warriors.