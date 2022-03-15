Normanton Knights hit back to claim second National Conference win of season

Normanton Knights have won their first two games of the season in Division Two of the National Conference League.

After opening the scoring at Beverley with a Charlie Barker penalty, the Knights then struggled to put their moves together for the rest of the opening period.

They failed to get over the line and found themselves 15-2 behind at the interval before launching a stirring fightback in the second half that brought about a 22-21 victory.

The East Riding outfit dominated exchanges in the opening 40 minutes with tries by Billy Riby, Francis Coggle and Josh Poskitt.

The latter added a conversion while Lewis Poskitt fired over a drop-goal late in the half to make it 15-2.

By the hour mark, however, the Knights were 22-15 ahead, having posted a Jake Crossland brace and touchdowns for Alex Barker and Connor Wilson, a couple of which Joe Crossland improved.

Beverley responded with an Alex Calvert try five minutes from time, Josh Poskitt adding the extras.

But in a tense finish to the game the hosts were unable to register the further score that could have thwarted Normanton’s 22-21 win.