IN PICTURES: Fans share support for Featherstone Rovers ahead of 1895 Cup Final appearance

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2025, 16:21 BST
Hundreds of Featherstone Rovers’ fans have travelled from West Yorkshire to Wembley to watch their team play in the 1895 Cup Final.

The fabulous Featherstone team will face off against York Knights at 5.45pm in the 1895 Cup Final today (June 7).

The Rovers previously faced off against the York team in 2021 defeating them 41–34.

The following year, the team reached the final once again but lost to Leigh (then Centurions) 16-30 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now, hundreds of fans are donning navy blue and white, hoping the team will soar to victory to win once again.

Avid fan, Mark Norris, shared his support for his team – despite being a Doncaster native.

He said: “"This is my team!

"I didn’t really get a choice – I’ve been a fan since I was six thanks to my dad!”

When asked how he feels to be at Wembley Stadium, another supporter, Peter Banks, said: “Amazing!

“It’s just great to be in the final again!”

Fans who couldn’t get down to Wembley have also been sharing their support on social media.

Posting to social media, Bill Hanley said: “I'll be cheering on in SW France, come on Featherstone Rovers.”

Also abroad, fan Sandra Brooks said: “Cheering from sunny Cyprus come on Fev!”

Supporter, Shirley Byrne, posted: “Get on in there Featherstone Rovers, Bring that Cup back!!!”.

The 1895 Cup Final takes place at 5.45pm.

For all the action, follow our live blog: https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/challenge-cup-finals-day-live-updates-from-wembley-as-featherstone-rovers-face-york-knights-in-1895-cup-final-5165976

Hundreds of fans have swapped West Yorkshire for Wembley Stadium .

Hundreds of fans have swapped West Yorkshire for Wembley Stadium .

Louise, Freyja and Sue.

Louise, Freyja and Sue.

Fans donned navy blue and white to show their support.

Fans donned navy blue and white to show their support.

Featherstone Rovers last won the 1895 Cup in 2021.

Featherstone Rovers last won the 1895 Cup in 2021.

