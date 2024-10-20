In pictures: Jubilant scenes as Wakefield Trinity players - and over 8,000 fans - celebrate Grand Final triumph

By Adam Cheshire
Published 20th Oct 2024, 10:23 BST
It was a special night that will live long in the memory for everyone connected to Wakefield Trinity.

Over 8,000 fans packed into the DIY Kitchens Stadium last night (Saturday) to see Daryl Powell’s men arguably deliver their best performance of the season in a 36-0 Grand Final thrashing of Toulouse - which secured a historic Championship treble for 2024.

In a number of wonderful sub-plots, on an emotional and electric night, Max Jowitt broke the all-time record for most points scored by a player in a single season in the history of rugby league, while four departing Wakefield players - Derrell Olpherts, club legend and captain Matty Ashurst, Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley - got on the trysheet.

The retiring McGillvary, who scored twice along with fellow winger Olpherts, even converted his second try to bow out of the game in sensational style.

The fantastic victory, witnessed by 8,016 spectators, added to the League Leaders’ Shield and the 1895 Cup which were already safely locked into the Belle Vue trophy cabinet after a phenomenal, and unforgettable, campaign.

Our photographer, Scott Merrylees, was there to capture the joyous celebrations - by players and fans alike - on what was a wonderful evening connected to everyone at Wakefield Trinity.

See if you can spot yourself on any of these great pictures or can you see anyone you know?

Take a look through these fabulous photos on a night where Wakefield Trinity secured the Championship TREBLE by thrashing Toulouse in the Grand Final.

sm-191024-trinity-44.JPG

Photo: Scott Merrylees

TREBLE WINNERS!! Wakefield Trinity captain Matty Ashurst lifts the Grand Final trophy after a wonderful team performance saw them beat Toulouse 36-0.

Grand Final celebrations

Photo: Scott Merrylees

It was a joyous night for everyone connected to Wakefield Trinity.

Grand Final celebrations

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Club captain Matty Ashurst parades the trophy around the DIY Kitchens Stadium - in front of over 8,000 fans. Ashurst scored a try in the 36-0 win - his last ever game for the club after serving ten years.

Grand Final celebrations

Photo: Scott Merrylees

