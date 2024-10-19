In pictures: Match action as Wakefield Trinity beat Toulouse Olympique in Championship Grand Final

Wakefield Trinity finished the season in style by thrashing Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final.

Trinity ran in seven unanswered tries in a 36-0 victory over their French opponents at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

The win sealed the treble this season for Wakefield, following the 1895 Cup triumph at Wembley and lifting the League Leaders’ Shield.

Here is a selection of photos from the big match.

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final

1. Match action

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final Photo: Kevin Creighton

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final

2. Match action

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final Photo: Scott Merrylees

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final

3. Match action

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final Photo: Scott Merrylees

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final

4. Match action

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique in the Championship Grand Final Photo: Scott Merrylees

