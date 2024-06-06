It's a family affair for Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt as he aims to impress his dad in Wembley final
The star full-back’s father, Ian, is a former Wakefield player himself, having represented the club 41 times between 1985 and 1991 before injury curtailed his career.
He has followed them ever since, and even more so since Max made his debut for Trin as a 17-year-old in a Super League encounter with St Helens in 2014.
Ten years later, Jowitt junior has been part of a Wakefield side putting “smiles” on fans’ faces by reaching Wembley for the first time in 45 years.
He said: “I’ve heard a lot of things about my dad and he has told me all about his tries, and his 100 metre ones!
“It’s special for a father and son to play at the same club. Unfortunately he had to retire a little bit early through injury.
“He comes to every game, home and away, and he has always supported me. He will tell me some truths if I haven’t played well. He won’t beat around the bush about anything! But it is always good to have that support from him.”
He added: “There aren’t a lot of times this opportunity comes around - to play at Wembley. I did it when I was younger in the school’s championship final as a 12-year-old and you don’t appreciate it back then.
“It should be a really good day out for the fans. It will be pretty special for them.
“People are buzzing. Just the way the club is going, it is on the up. Fair play to the fans who have stuck by us after last year.
“It is good to be winning again and to see a smile on their face and enjoying their rugby.”
While Ian played on the wing, and even scored a try on his debut in a 16-16 draw with Huddersfield in September 1985, Max has been imperious as Wakefield’s number one, while he has also impressed with his kicking game in 2024.
He said: “I have always goal-kicked since I was young and then through the academy. I practise quite a lot and I think I have improved and it makes it a bit easier when the lads score under the posts!
“But when we score out wide, I like to think I have put enough practice in to get the job done and I enjoy it.
“I always spend about 40 minutes after training, side to side, and I’ll go out ten minutes before the actual warm-up with my set routine and make sure I am striking well.”
