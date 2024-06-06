It's a family affair for Wakefield Trinity's Max Jowitt as he aims to impress his dad in Wembley final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When Max Jowitt steps out onto the Wembley turf on Saturday, June 8, in the 1895 Cup final against Sheffield Eagles, there will, no doubt, be at least one person in the vast stadium he will be determined to impress.

The star full-back’s father, Ian, is a former Wakefield player himself, having represented the club 41 times between 1985 and 1991 before injury curtailed his career.

He has followed them ever since, and even more so since Max made his debut for Trin as a 17-year-old in a Super League encounter with St Helens in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten years later, Jowitt junior has been part of a Wakefield side putting “smiles” on fans’ faces by reaching Wembley for the first time in 45 years.

Max Jowitt in action for Wakefield Trinity against Siddal in the Challenge Cup earlier this year. Photo: Jim Fitton

He said: “I’ve heard a lot of things about my dad and he has told me all about his tries, and his 100 metre ones!

“It’s special for a father and son to play at the same club. Unfortunately he had to retire a little bit early through injury.

“He comes to every game, home and away, and he has always supported me. He will tell me some truths if I haven’t played well. He won’t beat around the bush about anything! But it is always good to have that support from him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There aren’t a lot of times this opportunity comes around - to play at Wembley. I did it when I was younger in the school’s championship final as a 12-year-old and you don’t appreciate it back then.

“It should be a really good day out for the fans. It will be pretty special for them.

“People are buzzing. Just the way the club is going, it is on the up. Fair play to the fans who have stuck by us after last year.

“It is good to be winning again and to see a smile on their face and enjoying their rugby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Ian played on the wing, and even scored a try on his debut in a 16-16 draw with Huddersfield in September 1985, Max has been imperious as Wakefield’s number one, while he has also impressed with his kicking game in 2024.

He said: “I have always goal-kicked since I was young and then through the academy. I practise quite a lot and I think I have improved and it makes it a bit easier when the lads score under the posts!

“But when we score out wide, I like to think I have put enough practice in to get the job done and I enjoy it.