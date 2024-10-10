Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Featherstone Rovers’ head coach James Ford believes the club’s “incredibly challenging” season will make him “a stronger person and a better coach.”

Ford led Fev to a fifth consecutive play-off campaign despite the challenges the club has faced during 2024.

But Bradford Bulls added their name to the list of teams - Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse, Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos - who have defeated Rovers at the business end of the season, thanks to a 25-12 success at Odsal on Sunday.

Ford, who took over from Sean Long in August 2023, told the Express:

“It has been incredibly challenging but I’ll be a stronger person and a better coach for it. I have been a head coach now for 10 years and I’ve been through a club where it was being closed down and they had nowhere to train, no nothing really.

“I’d put it on a par with that but we’re playing better teams with more expectation.

“The club, when it dust itself down, is going to be in a positive place and we will be a lot stronger for the challenge we have faced.”

Asked if he was already planning for 2025, Ford responded:

“Part of your role as a head coach is spinning plates for the now, the medium and the long term.

“Obviously I was not willing to write this season off. I thought we could go to Bradford and win.

“I really wanted to go to Wakefield and have a crack at them but, unfortunately, we weren’t good enough.

“We are building for next year.”