James Ford believes he will be ‘a stronger person and a better coach’ after Featherstone Rovers’ ‘incredibly challenging’ season

By Adam Cheshire
Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Featherstone Rovers’ head coach James Ford believes the club’s “incredibly challenging” season will make him “a stronger person and a better coach.”

Ford led Fev to a fifth consecutive play-off campaign despite the challenges the club has faced during 2024.

But Bradford Bulls added their name to the list of teams - Toronto Wolfpack, Toulouse, Batley Bulldogs and London Broncos - who have defeated Rovers at the business end of the season, thanks to a 25-12 success at Odsal on Sunday.

Ford, who took over from Sean Long in August 2023, told the Express:

Featherstone Rovers head coach James Ford. Photo by John Victor.Featherstone Rovers head coach James Ford. Photo by John Victor.
Featherstone Rovers head coach James Ford. Photo by John Victor.

“It has been incredibly challenging but I’ll be a stronger person and a better coach for it. I have been a head coach now for 10 years and I’ve been through a club where it was being closed down and they had nowhere to train, no nothing really.

“I’d put it on a par with that but we’re playing better teams with more expectation.

“The club, when it dust itself down, is going to be in a positive place and we will be a lot stronger for the challenge we have faced.”

Asked if he was already planning for 2025, Ford responded:

“Part of your role as a head coach is spinning plates for the now, the medium and the long term.

“Obviously I was not willing to write this season off. I thought we could go to Bradford and win.

“I really wanted to go to Wakefield and have a crack at them but, unfortunately, we weren’t good enough.

“We are building for next year.”

